Honda Civic vs SEAT Leon: which family hatchback is the perfect SUV antidote?

Yes, a huge battery enables an EV range of up to 82 miles, but once the battery is low, it switches clumsily between petrol and electric, and isn’t very efficient.

The Leon’s infotainment technology is better than it used to be, but some odd ergonomic quirks remain. A shortcut bar is a great idea, but the choice of functions that can be added to it is extremely limited.

While some controls are hard to find, others are duplicated. Take the windscreen demist and rear window heater, for example. These are available on the touchscreen, which seems redundant when both are also on the separate touch panel to the right of the steering wheel.

Head-to-head

On the road

Both cars deliver a rounded driving experience, with their ride and handling strong points. The Civic holds a small advantage in both areas, though, plus its steering has a more positive feel. The Honda’s powertrain is more modern, too. While the Leon’s mild-hybrid 1.5-litre turbo is a strong unit overall, it can’t match the smoothness, responsiveness or refinement of the Civic’s full-hybrid set-up.

Tech highlights

The Civic’s full-hybrid set-up is fairly novel in this class, because for the most part the petrol engine barely ever drives the wheels directly, instead working as a generator to power the 181bhp electric motor. Honda claims this gives the response and acceleration of an EV with the flexibility of a petrol motor. SEAT doesn’t offer a full-hybrid alternative yet. Instead, the 1.5-litre turbo petrol offers 48-volt mild-hybrid tech.

Price and running

When it comes to fuel economy, depreciation and other running costs, the Civic has an edge over its rival. The hybrid system’s real-world economy is excellent considering the punchy performance on offer, and while the Leon’s engine is frugal at a cruise, the Honda has a much greater advantage in town. But that is more than offset by the huge discounts offered on brand-new Leons, which makes it a bargain to buy.

Practicality

The Civic is longer than the Leon, and that’s been put to good use in the back seat and boot, where it offers extra legroom and a load bay that’s 35 litres larger than the SEAT’s. It doesn’t all go the Honda’s way, though, because the Leon has more headroom than its Japanese rival, and while its boot is smaller, its shape is neater than the Honda’s uneven floor, so it’s better for stacking large items.

Safety

Both cars were awarded five stars by Euro NCAP when they were tested, but the Civic was assessed to slightly more recent – and more stringent – standards. Both have the driver-assist systems of speed-limit and lane-departure warnings, but these are easier to switch off in the Leon than in the Civic. In the latter, the speed-limit warning can only be disabled by turning off traffic-sign recognition completely.

Ownership

Honda has a reputation for offering customers peace of mind, and the 10th-placed finish in our 2025 Driver Power manufacturer rankings is more evidence of this. By contrast, the feedback from SEAT owners was less impressive, with the firm coming 24th out of 31 makers in the poll. Both cars get a three-year warranty, but the Honda has three years of breakdown cover to the SEAT’s 12-month deal.

Verdict

Winner: SEAT Leon

The Leon has always been a solid, dependable performer in the family hatch class, and even in its advancing years, there’s still a huge amount to like here. It’s not quite class leading when it comes to ride, handling or practicality, but it’s solid in all of those key areas, while – slightly clunky and expensive PHEV excepted – the powertrain line-up is excellent.