Honda Civic vs SEAT Leon: which family hatchback is the perfect SUV antidote?
Refreshed Honda Civic takes on SEAT’s revitalised Leon as they strive to prove there’s plenty of life in the family hatchback yet. But which is the champion?
There was once a time when family hatchbacks ruled the sales charts, but in recent years their taller SUV counterparts have become more popular. We think that’s a shame, because in many cases the hatchbacks have more to offer than their chunkier rivals.
Here we have two cars that aim to prove that the hatchback is due a revival. The first is the Honda Civic, which has impressed us ever since this 11th-generation version was launched in 2022, and it has now benefitted from a mid-life refresh. The Japanese hatchback looks as competitively priced today as it has ever been, too.
Its rival here is a car which has long flown under the radar without the appreciation it deserves. After what seemed like an uncertain time for SEAT, it looks like the brand will soon find its feet again, as we reported last week. The Ibiza supermini and Arona compact SUV are being revamped, while the larger Leon will gain an overhauled powertrain line-up in 2027 as part of a range of updates.
So it’s the perfect time to remind ourselves just what SEAT has to offer. Both cars have the ability to deserve more success, but which model is most worthy of your cash?
Honda Civic
|Model:
|Honda Civic e:HEV Sport
|Price:
|£35,395
|Powertrain:
|2.0-litre 4cyl petrol hybrid, 181bhp
|0-62mph:
|7.8 seconds
|Official economy:
|56.5mpg
|CO2 emissions:
|113g/km
|Annual VED:
|£195
The Honda Civic impressed us enough to be named our Affordable Hybrid of the Year back in 2023, and it gave many of the more popular contenders in the family-car sector a hard time with its all-round ability.
While it was briefly stifled by supply chain issues and rising prices, the Civic is now well back on track, with the revised 2025 model elevating it higher. Our pick is the £35,395 Sport we’re testing, but average savings of around £1,867 through our new-car deals portal can make the car more tempting.
Tester’s notes
The subtle facelift has, on the whole, made the Civic a cleaner, more handsome-looking car than it was, but there’s one detail which irritates. With the reshaped grille comes a new plastic surround that runs around its upper edge and above the headlights.
On a light-coloured car, it looks really clumsy – like an extra bit of plastic that’s been glued on as an afterthought. The £1,500 Sports Pack is expensive, but it does mean that this piece is finished in black, and that alone makes the front end look much cleaner.
The 2.0-litre e:HEV hybrid set-up has been applied to a few Hondas. After the Civic, it found its way under the bonnet of the taller-bodied ZR-V SUV, but more intriguingly, now it’s also used by the new Prelude coupé.
I drove that car on its international launch, and what fascinated me was that in trying to give e:HEV more personality with artificially stepped gear ratios, it’s actually slower than the Civic. It’s a great everyday powertrain, but even with the fake engine noises, it felt short on personality in Honda’s sporty coupé.
SEAT Leon
|Model:
|Seat Leon FR 1.5 eTSI
|Price:
|£32,475
|Powertrain:
|1.5-litre 4cyl petrol mild-hybrid, 148bhp
|0-62mph:
|8.4 seconds
|Official economy:
|53.3mpg
|CO2 emissions:
|20g/km
|Annual VED:
|£195
Whether it’s down to familiarity or strong competition, the SEAT Leon is something of an underappreciated offering in the new-car market. That’s reflected in the deals that are available on factory-fresh examples.
The average saving for our pick of the Leon range, the 1.5 eTSI FR, through the Auto Express Buy A Car pages is a hefty £7,558, taking the price down to a shade less than £25,000. Before any potential discounts – which are correct at the time of writing – the Leon costs £32,475.
Tester’s notes
While the specs and figures of the Leon are for the mild-hybrid model that most closely aligns with the Civic, we used a plug-in hybrid model for our photos. And at a time when Toyota, BMW and even BYD make a really slick PHEV that’s designed with efficiency in mind, the VW Group tech aboard the Leon feels like a cynical CO2 emissions-reduction box-ticker.
Yes, a huge battery enables an EV range of up to 82 miles, but once the battery is low, it switches clumsily between petrol and electric, and isn’t very efficient.
The Leon’s infotainment technology is better than it used to be, but some odd ergonomic quirks remain. A shortcut bar is a great idea, but the choice of functions that can be added to it is extremely limited.
While some controls are hard to find, others are duplicated. Take the windscreen demist and rear window heater, for example. These are available on the touchscreen, which seems redundant when both are also on the separate touch panel to the right of the steering wheel.
Head-to-head
On the road
Both cars deliver a rounded driving experience, with their ride and handling strong points. The Civic holds a small advantage in both areas, though, plus its steering has a more positive feel. The Honda’s powertrain is more modern, too. While the Leon’s mild-hybrid 1.5-litre turbo is a strong unit overall, it can’t match the smoothness, responsiveness or refinement of the Civic’s full-hybrid set-up.
Tech highlights
The Civic’s full-hybrid set-up is fairly novel in this class, because for the most part the petrol engine barely ever drives the wheels directly, instead working as a generator to power the 181bhp electric motor. Honda claims this gives the response and acceleration of an EV with the flexibility of a petrol motor. SEAT doesn’t offer a full-hybrid alternative yet. Instead, the 1.5-litre turbo petrol offers 48-volt mild-hybrid tech.
Price and running
When it comes to fuel economy, depreciation and other running costs, the Civic has an edge over its rival. The hybrid system’s real-world economy is excellent considering the punchy performance on offer, and while the Leon’s engine is frugal at a cruise, the Honda has a much greater advantage in town. But that is more than offset by the huge discounts offered on brand-new Leons, which makes it a bargain to buy.
Practicality
The Civic is longer than the Leon, and that’s been put to good use in the back seat and boot, where it offers extra legroom and a load bay that’s 35 litres larger than the SEAT’s. It doesn’t all go the Honda’s way, though, because the Leon has more headroom than its Japanese rival, and while its boot is smaller, its shape is neater than the Honda’s uneven floor, so it’s better for stacking large items.
Safety
Both cars were awarded five stars by Euro NCAP when they were tested, but the Civic was assessed to slightly more recent – and more stringent – standards. Both have the driver-assist systems of speed-limit and lane-departure warnings, but these are easier to switch off in the Leon than in the Civic. In the latter, the speed-limit warning can only be disabled by turning off traffic-sign recognition completely.
Ownership
Honda has a reputation for offering customers peace of mind, and the 10th-placed finish in our 2025 Driver Power manufacturer rankings is more evidence of this. By contrast, the feedback from SEAT owners was less impressive, with the firm coming 24th out of 31 makers in the poll. Both cars get a three-year warranty, but the Honda has three years of breakdown cover to the SEAT’s 12-month deal.
Verdict
Winner: SEAT Leon
The Leon has always been a solid, dependable performer in the family hatch class, and even in its advancing years, there’s still a huge amount to like here. It’s not quite class leading when it comes to ride, handling or practicality, but it’s solid in all of those key areas, while – slightly clunky and expensive PHEV excepted – the powertrain line-up is excellent.
In an area of the market where value for money matters a huge amount, it’s the discounts available on the Leon that seal its win here. The low prices turn an otherwise competent all-rounder into a car that has the measure of a very compelling rival here.
Runner up: Honda Civic
In this contest, the Honda Civic has a lot of advantages over its Spanish rival. It’s a little quicker, rides and handles better (although only by a small margin), is more frugal in the real world and, while headroom is a little tighter, it does offer much more legroom, too.
The Honda’s hybrid powertrain is excellent, combining its electric and petrol systems almost seamlessly to make it as smooth to drive as many electric vehicles. However, while the Civic is better value for money than it has been in recent years, based on the current deals available, the Leon’s bang for the buck is too great to ignore.
Prices and specs
|Our choice
|Honda Civic e:HEV Sport
|Seat Leon FR 1.5 eTSI
|Price of our choice/as tested
|£35,395/£38,695
|£32,475/£36,870
|Powertrain and performance
|Engine
|4cyl inline/1,995cc hybrid
|4cyl inline/1,498cc mild-hybrid
|Power
|181bhp
|148bhp
|Torque
|315Nm
|250Nm
|Transmission
|Single speed/fwd
|Six-speed auto/fwd
|0-62mph/top speed
|7.8 secs/111mph
|8.4 secs/135mph
|Fuel tank/battery capacity
|40 litres/1.05kWh
|45 litres/0.6kWh
|MPG (WLTP)/range
|56.5mpg/497 miles
|53.3mpg/528 miles
|CO2 emissions
|113g/km
|120g/km
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,560/2,734mm
|4,368/2,686mm
|Width/height
|1,802/1,408mm
|1,800/1,456mm
|Rear knee room
|634-859mm
|623-841mm
|Rear headroom/elbow room
|862/1,502mm
|939/1,448mm
|Boot space (seats up/down)
|415/1,220 litres
|380/1,210 litres
|Boot length/width
|916/1,030mm
|780/1,010mm
|Boot lip height
|659mm
|766mm
|Kerb weight/towing weight
|1,459/750kg
|1,369/1,500kg
|Turning circle
|11.6 metres
|10.8 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£18,274/51.63%
|£13,415/41.31%
|Depreciation
|£17,121
|£19,060
|Insurance group/quote/VED
|28/£740/£190
|19/£610/£195
|Three-year service cost
|£799 (five years)
|£199 (two years)
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£1,594/£3,909
|£1,919/£3,838
|Annual fuel cost (10k/20k miles)
|£1,089
|£1,154
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|3yrs (90,000)/3yrs
|3yrs (60,000)/1yr
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|10th
|24th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|89/87/82/83/5 _ (2022)
|92/81/78/80/5_ (2020)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£700/18 inches
|£0/17 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|F&r/360
|F&r/yes
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/two
|£200/three
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/no
|Yes/no
|Leather/heated seats
|No/yes
|No/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|9 inch/yes
|12.9 inch/yes
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Yes/no
|Yes/no
|USBs/wireless charging
|Four/yes
|Four/no
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/no
|Yes/no
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|£275/nos
What we would choose
Honda Civic
Beyond a range of styling packs, optional extras are thin on the ground for the Civic – those wanting more kit need to step up to the next trim level. There are five colours to choose from: Sonic Grey is no-cost and the rest add £700.
SEAT Leon
Fans of colour will be pleased to learn that the Leon’s seven paint finishes are all no-cost options. Beyond that level of choice, there is a range of options available, including a space-saver spare wheel as a £200 extra.
