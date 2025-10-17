New SEAT Leon to thrust Spanish brand back into the limelight

With Cupra going from strength to strength thanks to a seemingly never-ending suite of new model launches, it seemed like the Volkswagen Group was quietly shuffling SEAT off to retirement. But during a presentation at the delayed media launch of the facelifted Ibiza, SEAT bosses finally addressed mounting questions about its future.

Alongside the announcement that the Ibiza and Arona will get mild-hybrid powertrains in 2027, SEAT also revealed the slow-selling fourth-generation SEAT Leon will gain a new electrified engine in 2028 – ahead of an even bigger update in 2029.

That new powertrain will be the full-hybrid system set to appear in the second-generation T-Roc next summer. We already know the set-up will comprise a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor mounted to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. It’ll be offered with a choice of power outputs: 134bhp or 167bhp.

With the ability to power the front wheels via the petrol engine or electric motor, we’re expecting big improvements when it comes to fuel economy and emissions. The full-hybrid is not only set to arrive on the Leon hatch, but the Estate variant too.

Shortly after the hybrid model’s launch, SEAT will bring an “updated Leon range” to market in 2029. Given the current car will be almost 10 years old by then, we expect a significant reskin. It’ll likely sit on the same MQB evo platform as the existing car, meaning that alongside the full-hybrid, there’ll be the possibility of retaining mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines – something that SEAT says is “key for market penetration”.