New SEAT Leon to thrust Spanish brand back into the limelight
A SEAT Leon Hybrid will join the line-up in 2028, before a fully updated Leon is set to arrive a year later
With Cupra going from strength to strength thanks to a seemingly never-ending suite of new model launches, it seemed like the Volkswagen Group was quietly shuffling SEAT off to retirement. But during a presentation at the delayed media launch of the facelifted Ibiza, SEAT bosses finally addressed mounting questions about its future.
Alongside the announcement that the Ibiza and Arona will get mild-hybrid powertrains in 2027, SEAT also revealed the slow-selling fourth-generation SEAT Leon will gain a new electrified engine in 2028 – ahead of an even bigger update in 2029.
That new powertrain will be the full-hybrid system set to appear in the second-generation T-Roc next summer. We already know the set-up will comprise a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor mounted to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. It’ll be offered with a choice of power outputs: 134bhp or 167bhp.
With the ability to power the front wheels via the petrol engine or electric motor, we’re expecting big improvements when it comes to fuel economy and emissions. The full-hybrid is not only set to arrive on the Leon hatch, but the Estate variant too.
Shortly after the hybrid model’s launch, SEAT will bring an “updated Leon range” to market in 2029. Given the current car will be almost 10 years old by then, we expect a significant reskin. It’ll likely sit on the same MQB evo platform as the existing car, meaning that alongside the full-hybrid, there’ll be the possibility of retaining mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines – something that SEAT says is “key for market penetration”.
Further detail is thin on the ground for now, but we expect an evolution of SEAT’s current design language, with a sharp, angular look along with updated platform technology and a major interior overhaul. Our exclusive image previews what the revised Leon could look like, with a sporty, simple design that separates it from other VW Group hatches – including the closely-related Cupra brand.
Speaking exclusively to Auto Express, Sven Schuwirth, SEAT’s executive vice president for sales and marketing, told us: “You will be surprised. Last year we introduced changes to infotainment and the addition of the [Leon] plug-in hybrid – there will be a bigger update in 2029”.
The Leon will be a key car for SEAT because there doesn’t appear to be a plan for a second-generation Ateca SUV. Markus Haupt, CEO of SEAT and Cupra told Auto Express: “Ateca is a car we launched with lots of success, we even made a Cupra out of it. Now we have the [Cupra] Terramar, that is complementary to the Ateca, [so] we prioritise small [cars]; they are the ones that need an update.”
SEAT is now seen as an ‘entry’ brand in the VW Group, meaning pricing will be of increasing importance for the Leon and other models in the future. With the aim of undercutting VW and Skoda, we asked Schuwirth about the potential of SEAT rivalling even the likes of Dacia for price.
“We could be, depending on the car”, he told us. “We don’t like focusing on value alone, we are a Spanish brand and we will certainly keep some of the emotional level, because that is a real asset.”
