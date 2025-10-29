New SEAT Arona 2025 facelift review: a difficult game of spot the difference

Verdict

It seems odd that the SEAT Arona has been given such a mild facelift considering the size of the small SUV market, and how old the car is now. Not much has changed inside or out, but the Arona serves as a reminder of how SEAT and the wider VW Group really hit the mark for cabin ergonomics a few years ago. Incoming mild-hybrid tech should provide a more competitive edge to the Arona when it arrives.

SEAT has breathed new life into its range recently, announcing mid-life updates for both the Ibiza supermini and Arona small SUV. But we’ve been made to wait – the revised cars were first teased two years ago.

The Arona arrived in 2017, designed to tackle the all-important crossover class and going up against cars like the Nissan Juke and Vauxhall Mokka. The segment has exploded in recent years, welcoming the big-selling Ford Puma, plus other models from the VW Group including the Volkswagen T-Cross and the Skoda Kamiq. The car was first facelifted in 2021, but these changes aim to focus on design, while also throwing in some extra kit as standard.

With SEAT repositioning itself as the Group’s ‘entry brand’, pricing will be the key metric to determine how popular the new Arona (as well as the Ibiza) is in time. While it’s not been officially announced, we’ve been told that the SUV will start from roughly £23,000, with flagship models maxing out at around £28,500, meaning like-for-like savings of up to £1,500. The new Arona will ditch the current entry-level ‘S’ and range-topping ‘XCellence’ trims; SE now sits below SE Technology, with First Edition and FR Sport cars completing the range.