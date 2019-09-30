Seismic shifts are well underway in the automotive industry as consumers make the switch from legacy manufacturers to unknown start-ups and from internal combustion to fully electric powertrains.

All of this can be attributed to the ongoing push towards cleaner air and sustainability, although it can also be perceived as the fallout of what remains the biggest scandal in car history.

The Volkswagen emissions incident, also known as Dieselgate, might not have changed our overall trajectory in terms of electrification, but it certainly helped dig the grave for the usage of fossil fuels – particularly diesel – in passenger vehicles.

Yet to fully understand Dieselgate’s impact on not only the industry, but also the consumers buying them, we have to go back to the beginning to see what the whole issue stems from and why Volkswagen actively decided to deceive the public.

What is Dieselgate?

Dieselgate stems from a period between 2008 and 2015 during which the Volkswagen was intentionally fitting its cars with technology to dupe emissions tests.

Nick Molden, the founder and CEO of Emissions Analytics, told Auto Express: “Diesels in their natural state produce carcinogens and respiratory pollutants which are really bad for human health, but they can be completely controlled if you utilise the right technology.”