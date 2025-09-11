Used - available now 2021 Honda Civic 26,375 milesManualPetrol1.0L Cash £13,096 View Civic 2021 Honda Civic 38,948 milesManualPetrol1.0L Cash £12,538 View Civic 2017 Honda Civic 62,000 milesManualPetrol1.0L Cash £9,690 View Civic 2017 Honda Civic 15,640 milesAutomaticPetrol1.0L Cash £17,850 View Civic

For 2025, the Civic’s understated exterior lines have been given a subtle tweak that’s most noticeable at the front. A key to the change is Honda’s improved LED lighting tech; this has allowed the fog lights to be moved from their former place in the bumper and into the main headlamp units. As a result, the redesigned bumper gets clean character lines on either side of the redesigned, wider front air intake, which curves up around the sides of the front end and blends into the wheelarches. Above that, the grille is slightly smaller and less fussy than before, although the plastic trims that fill the space that the larger grill previously occupied looks a little like an afterthought if your gaze lingers on it too long. Overall, though, the design changes are subtle, but contribute to a tidier look.

Elsewhere, the exterior is largely unaltered, with the details making the difference. These include a new design of 18-inch alloy wheel – painted grey on top-spec Advance trims, and Black on Sport models – although personally I thought the sharper old rims looked more sporty and suited the Civic a little better. One new paint colour is offered, with the bold Premium Crystal Blue being replaced by a slightly more subdued Seabed Blue. The rest of the colour palette remains the same, but dip into the accessory catalogue, and some of the accent colours can be chosen in new colours.

Inside, not a huge amount has changed. Black upholstery and headlining is now standard throughout the range, while a subtle metallic finish has been applied to the air vent surrounds in a move that’ll be very tricky to spot unless you place old and new cars side by side.