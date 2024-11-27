Although Hyundai gives each of its EVs their own character rather than following the same design language through from small to large cars, the pixel lighting theme that connects all three of those models is widely used on the Concept Three. The large pixel squares on the front, which look like a grille at first glance, are capable of showing the movement of the car’s animated companion, Mr Pix.

Meanwhile, the rear lighting is an evolution of the pixel-based displays on existing production cars, deploying parametric pixels that give the lightbar a 3D effect rather than the retro 2D lighting on the likes of the Ioniq 5.

That front animation is one element that won’t make it through to production, although Simon Loasby, the head of the Hyundai Design Centre, said it’s not beyond possibility for production. “We can do it, but it’s about adding cost into the vehicle and would it move the car on in the eyes of the customer,” he told Auto Express. “But there is a fun factor to doing it. We get too serious sometimes, and it gives impact and is memorable.”

The front end also features active air flaps to cool the battery, and a narrow band of LED lights. The rear is adorned by what looks like a pair of central exhaust pipes that, on closer inspection, are actually speakers designed to "deliver an emotive experience through sound,” according to Ramirez.

“This is the first compact car under the Ioniq brand and it’s been a lot of fun developing it,” added Loasby. Playful elements across the car include frequent appearances of the Mr Pix character, and the wording ‘May the downforce be with you’ stamped onto the huge rear diffuser.

The diffuser is another element that will be stripped away when the production version, which has been designed in tandem with its more extravagant concept sibling, is revealed next spring.

“Obviously they had some liberty in designing the concept car, but the dimensions are very, very close to what you’ll have with the final vehicle,” Hyundai’s European boss Xavier Martinet told Auto Express. “The exterior is quite close, and the interior will be more traditional, although don’t expect it to be boring.”

At 4,288mm long, the Concept Three was larger than an ID.3, and just 52mm shorter than Hyundai's own i30 petrol hatchback. Meanwhile, the concept’s cabin is, according to its designers, supposed to represent a living room, with each item in the car reflecting an individual piece of furniture.

