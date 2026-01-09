New Hyundai Staria Electric is a wild MPV with spaceship styling

The all-new Hyundai Staria Electric has been revealed at the Brussels Motor Show. The hybrid MPV has been available in mainland Europe since 2021, but this new all-electric option has been designed for UK sale.

The Staria, which is in its first generation, will enter an all-electric MPV market that’s in a bit of a renaissance right now. Mercedes is launching the VLE, Volkswagen has the ID. Buzz, and there’s the Kia PV5 too. To ensure the Staria Electric is equipped to take on such a variety of rivals, it’ll be launched in two variants: the ‘Luxury’ model will be a seven-seater designed for private use, while the ‘Wagon’ will be a nine-seater aimed at businesses.

Pricing hasn’t been announced for the new Staria yet. However, Hyundai’s largest electric model (the seven-seat Ioniq 9, which the Staria dwarfs) is priced from just under £65,000, so expect similar prices for the Staria Electric.

Hyundai Staria Electric: powertrain and range

We said Hyundai’s sister company Kia has already moved into the electric MPV market with the new PV5 Passenger, although that uses the E-GMP.S electric platform. Instead of sharing these underpinnings, the all-electric version of the Staria comes with a modified version of the ICE model’s N3 platform – already used by the Tucson and Santa Fe.