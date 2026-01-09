New Hyundai Staria Electric is a wild MPV with spaceship styling
The Hyundai Staria Electric gets a 248-mile range, nine-seats and looks set for UK sales
The all-new Hyundai Staria Electric has been revealed at the Brussels Motor Show. The hybrid MPV has been available in mainland Europe since 2021, but this new all-electric option has been designed for UK sale.
The Staria, which is in its first generation, will enter an all-electric MPV market that’s in a bit of a renaissance right now. Mercedes is launching the VLE, Volkswagen has the ID. Buzz, and there’s the Kia PV5 too. To ensure the Staria Electric is equipped to take on such a variety of rivals, it’ll be launched in two variants: the ‘Luxury’ model will be a seven-seater designed for private use, while the ‘Wagon’ will be a nine-seater aimed at businesses.
Pricing hasn’t been announced for the new Staria yet. However, Hyundai’s largest electric model (the seven-seat Ioniq 9, which the Staria dwarfs) is priced from just under £65,000, so expect similar prices for the Staria Electric.
Hyundai Staria Electric: powertrain and range
We said Hyundai’s sister company Kia has already moved into the electric MPV market with the new PV5 Passenger, although that uses the E-GMP.S electric platform. Instead of sharing these underpinnings, the all-electric version of the Staria comes with a modified version of the ICE model’s N3 platform – already used by the Tucson and Santa Fe.
The Staria Electric has been partly previewed already in the form of the ST1 – a van that uses the same platform, cabin and interior as the Staria, but with a boxy rear end and a pure-electric powertrain. Unlike the ST1, which has a 76.1kWh battery that enables up to 197 miles of range, the Staria Electric comes with an 84kWh battery, which Hyundai claims will deliver up to 248 miles of range.
The Staria Electric’s 800V architecture means it can replenish its battery from 10 to 80 per cent in around 20 minutes, roughly translating to a 350kW maximum charge rate. An 11kW on-board charger is also available on the Staria Electric, as is a heated charging port cover.
Hyundai hasn’t revealed too much about the Staria Electric’s performance, although it does get a 215bhp electric motor on the front axle (the same output as the rear-wheel drive Ioniq 9). Top speed stands at 114mph and 0-62mph acceleration times haven’t been announced.
Hyundai Staria Electric: design and interior
In December 2025, the hybrid-powered Staria received a mid-life facelift, which brought some larger screens for the dash and a slightly revised exterior look. The Staria Electric shares most of its exterior with the hybrid model, but it gets a few key changes.
Hyundai highlights the fact that the Staria Electric retains the Staria’s ‘one-curve’ silhouette with a low beltline and expansive glass surface. The full-width LED headlight bar and secondary light unit lower in the bumper aren’t dissimilar to those on the Ioniq 9 and Kona, although the Staria Electric gets a unique blanked-off fascia for aerodynamic efficiency. The pixelated rear lights are a design feature we’ve seen in a multitude of all-electric Hyundais.
The only wheels on the Staria Electric are a 17-inch design, which Hyundai says is optimised for not only comfort and efficiency, but also load capability. The Staria Electric’s eight exterior colours consist of black, white, blue, silver, grey, brown, yellow and maroon. Several interior colours are available, including black, black and beige, black and brown, and grey and cream.
At a sizeable 5,253mm long, 1,997mm wide and 1,990mm high, the Staria Electric should be very roomy inside. The seven-seat Luxury comes with 435 litres of boot space behind the third row while the nine-seat Wagon comes with 1,303 litres.
In terms of equipment, the Luxury gets heated and ventilated front and second-row seats along with electronic operation for the sliding side doors and bootlid. There’s also vehicle-to-load charging and dual 12.3-inch screens – a set up we’ve seen in Hyundais including the Tucson and Kona.
