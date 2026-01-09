Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Hyundai Staria Electric is a wild MPV with spaceship styling

The Hyundai Staria Electric gets a 248-mile range, nine-seats and looks set for UK sales

By:Alastair Crooks
9 Jan 2026
Hyundai Staria - front12

The all-new Hyundai Staria Electric has been revealed at the Brussels Motor Show. The hybrid MPV has been available in mainland Europe since 2021, but this new all-electric option has been designed for UK sale. 

The Staria, which is in its first generation, will enter an all-electric MPV market that’s in a bit of a renaissance right now. Mercedes is launching the VLE, Volkswagen has the ID. Buzz, and there’s the Kia PV5 too. To ensure the Staria Electric is equipped to take on such a variety of rivals, it’ll be launched in two variants: the ‘Luxury’ model will be a seven-seater designed for private use, while the ‘Wagon’ will be a nine-seater aimed at businesses.

Pricing hasn’t been announced for the new Staria yet. However, Hyundai’s largest electric model (the seven-seat Ioniq 9, which the Staria dwarfs) is priced from just under £65,000, so expect similar prices for the Staria Electric. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you can't wait for the Staria Electric to arrive in the UK, then check out the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, which is available used from just £31,000 via our Find A Car service. 

Hyundai Staria Electric: powertrain and range

Hyundai Staria - rear12

We said Hyundai’s sister company Kia has already moved into the electric MPV market with the new PV5 Passenger, although that uses the E-GMP.S electric platform. Instead of sharing these underpinnings, the all-electric version of the Staria comes with a modified version of the ICE model’s N3 platform – already used by the Tucson and Santa Fe

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Staria Electric has been partly previewed already in the form of the ST1 – a van that uses the same platform, cabin and interior as the Staria, but with a boxy rear end and a pure-electric powertrain. Unlike the ST1, which has a 76.1kWh battery that enables up to 197 miles of range, the Staria Electric comes with an 84kWh battery, which Hyundai claims will deliver up to 248 miles of range.

The Staria Electric’s 800V architecture means it can replenish its battery from 10 to 80 per cent in around 20 minutes, roughly translating to a 350kW maximum charge rate. An 11kW on-board charger is also available on the Staria Electric, as is a heated charging port cover. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Hyundai hasn’t revealed too much about the Staria Electric’s performance, although it does get a 215bhp electric motor on the front axle (the same output as the rear-wheel drive Ioniq 9). Top speed stands at 114mph and 0-62mph acceleration times haven’t been announced. 

Hyundai Staria Electric: design and interior

Hyundai Staria - dash12

In December 2025, the hybrid-powered Staria received a mid-life facelift, which brought some larger screens for the dash and a slightly revised exterior look. The Staria Electric shares most of its exterior with the hybrid model, but it gets a few key changes. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Hyundai highlights the fact that the Staria Electric retains the Staria’s ‘one-curve’ silhouette with a low beltline and expansive glass surface. The full-width LED headlight bar and secondary light unit lower in the bumper aren’t dissimilar to those on the Ioniq 9 and Kona, although the Staria Electric gets a unique blanked-off fascia for aerodynamic efficiency. The pixelated rear lights are a design feature we’ve seen in a multitude of all-electric Hyundais.

The only wheels on the Staria Electric are a 17-inch design, which Hyundai says is optimised for not only comfort and efficiency, but also load capability. The Staria Electric’s eight exterior colours consist of black, white, blue, silver, grey, brown, yellow and maroon. Several interior colours are available, including black, black and beige, black and brown, and grey and cream. 

At a sizeable 5,253mm long, 1,997mm wide and 1,990mm high, the Staria Electric should be very roomy inside. The seven-seat Luxury comes with 435 litres of boot space behind the third row while the nine-seat Wagon comes with 1,303 litres. 

In terms of equipment, the Luxury gets heated and ventilated front and second-row seats along with electronic operation for the sliding side doors and bootlid. There’s also vehicle-to-load charging and dual 12.3-inch screens – a set up we’ve seen in Hyundais including the Tucson and Kona. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Benefits of Hyundai’s fancy new European tech centre to be felt by drivers
Hyundai Ioniq 5 - front cornering

Benefits of Hyundai’s fancy new European tech centre to be felt by drivers

Massive investment in a new R&D base in Europe should boost the appeal and quality of Kia, Hyundai and Genesis cars
News
7 Jan 2026
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more that you need to know about
Best cars & vans
2 Jan 2026
Hyundai Staria EV could make its debut at Brussels Motor Show
Hyundai Staria Brussels Motor Show teaser - front badge

Hyundai Staria EV could make its debut at Brussels Motor Show

Eye-catching Korean MPV could be set for pure-electric power
News
22 Dec 2025
Hyundai Crater concept makes big impact in LA with rugged off-roader design
Hyundai Crater concept - front action

Hyundai Crater concept makes big impact in LA with rugged off-roader design

Remember the Hyundai Insteroid concept? Well, this is the opposite of that
News
20 Nov 2025

Most Popular

Ford Puma is UK’s best-selling car once again and Brits prove their love for petrol power
Ford Puma - front corner left turn

Ford Puma is UK’s best-selling car once again and Brits prove their love for petrol power

More than 2,000,000 new cars were sold in the UK last year – the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic
News
6 Jan 2026
New Toyota MR2 may have just been announced ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon
Toyota MR2 design render (watermarked)

New Toyota MR2 may have just been announced ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon

The long-awaited Toyota lightweight sports car could get the Gazoo Racing ‘GR MR2’ name
News
6 Jan 2026
New Citroen Ami 2026 facelift review: quirky and fun, but limited in almost every way
Citroen Ami Buggy - action

New Citroen Ami 2026 facelift review: quirky and fun, but limited in almost every way

The updated Citroen Ami remains a fun car to drive, but is extremely compromised
Road tests
6 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content