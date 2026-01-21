Fresh from its reveal at the Brussels Motor Show, Hyundai has dreamed up a campervan concept version of the new electric Staria MPV, which it says can provide “premium off-grid travel”.

The Staria Camper Concept is a “premium recreational vehicle tailored to the European market”, according to Hyundai. It’s possible the concept could be brought to our shores considering the new, all-electric Staria was recently given the green light for the UK market. The internal-combustion-engined Staria has been on sale in Europe since 2021, although there aren’t plans to bring that here.

Should the Staria Camper Concept make it to production, it’ll have a few rivals to contend with. There’s the Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo, Citroen Holidays and the hugely-popular Volkswagen California – all of which we recently tested in a triple-header. The Volkswagen won that test and right now you can find plenty of Californias on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Hyundai’s electric camper concept does have the usual modifications to help make it a home away from home. There’s a powered pop-up roof and the rear seats fold at the touch of a button to create a double bed. There’s also a solar panel on the roof that can generate 2.6kWh of electricity per day, which can actually extend the Staria’s electric range or support applications such as the 36-litre fridge, portable shower and cabin temperature control system.

Other features include a kitchenette, curtains, electrically dimmable rear windows and a fire extinguisher.

The Camper Concept uses the same underpinnings as the regular Staria EV. That means an 800V architecture that allows for a 10 to 80 per cent recharge in 20 minutes, plus up to 248 miles of range, although the extra weight of the camping equipment is likely to reduce that distance.

On show at the CMT (Caravan, Motor und Touristik) trade fair in Stuttgart this month, Hyundai says the Staria Camper Concept is still subject to production approval, with “further details in due course”.

