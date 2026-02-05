Hyundai is unleashing a “product offensive” that will renew its heartland cars, introduce an electric hatchback and facelift the Kona, as it floors the throttle following a “solid” European performance in 2025.

“We’ll be launching five major all-new models in the next 18 months,” Hyundai Europe CEO Xavier Martinet told Auto Express at the brand’s annual results conference in Frankfurt. “[We’re] talking about Ioniq 3, [new] i20, new Bayon, new Kona, new Tucson. These really are volume cars [that] will help us cover pretty well the European market in terms of bodystyle [and] powertrain. It’s an opportunity to grow.”

Hyundai Europe delivered a stable performance in 2025, with registrations just over the 600,000 mark, up one per cent. Crucially, fast-growing sales of hybrid and electric cars contributed 43 per cent of that volume, helping Hyundai with its “CO2 emissions management” to avoid regulatory fines, as well as delivering decent “sales and profits,” Martinet told us. “It’s a very solid foundation for [evolving] ourselves in the next few months and years.”

Evolution? It sounds more like a core model revolution – and here are the details.

Summer 2026: Hyundai Ioniq 3

Martinet confirmed that the production version of the Concept Three – naturally called Ioniq 3 – will be unveiled at Milan Design Week in April 2026. The electric hatchback, set to rival the Volkswagen ID.3 and the EV4 from sister brand Kia, is being intentionally premiered at a design summit.