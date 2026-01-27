Hyundai facelifted the Bayon as recently as December, yet the Korean company has already set about testing the car’s second-generation replacement.

Confirmed for launch within the next 18 months by Hyundai Europe CEO Xavier Martinet, the new Hyundai Bayon looks set to offer something significantly different to the current model, if these spy shots are anything to go by.

The current Bayon is based on the same Hyundai-Kia K2 platform as the i20 and while it’s a little taller and chunkier than its supermini sibling, it’s much closer size-wise to the i20 compared to the larger Kona SUV it sits below.

The prototype we’ve spotted has a much taller roofline than the existing Bayon and has a more SUV-like stance too with visibly more ground clearance. The overall proportions are still smaller than the Kona’s, but the new Bayon should provide Hyundai with a closer rival to its sister car from Kia, the newly-updated Stonic.

New Hyundai Bayon details and specs

In other markets, Hyundai sells a B-segment crossover called the Venue and we expect the Bayon to borrow some of this car’s design details. There will be plenty of SUV references on the new Bayon with black A-pillars, thick plastic wheel cladding and roof rails all suggest this will be a more rugged-looking car than the current model. However, it’ll also look more sophisticated, with split LED headlights and a dramatically rising window line.