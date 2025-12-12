Hyundai has just given the i20 supermini a refresh, and now the Korean brand has turned its attention to the Bayon, which receives new styling cues, an updated engine and revised trim levels, with extra kit as standard.

New Black Line replaces Advance specification and the entry-level option, while Tech Line offers more equipment and effectively replaces both Premium and Ultimate.

With the mild-hybrid ditched from the Bayon line-up during its 2024 facelift, there’s now just one engine on offer – a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol with 89bhp. A six-speed manual comes as standard, with an optional seven-speed dual-clutch costing £1,250 more. The auto model is slower from 0-62mph than the manual (13.3 seconds and 11.9 seconds respectively), but it’s slightly more efficient, returning 48.7mpg as opposed to 47.9mpg.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Pricing for the Bayon in Black Line guise starts at £23,795, and it adds 16-inch black alloy wheels, black wing mirrors and tinted windows over the old Advance. There are also new heated front seats, plus a heated steering wheel.

The Tech Line starts at £23,795 and gets 17-inch silver alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, keyless entry, a wireless smartphone charger, automatic air-conditioning, rain-sensing automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, front parking sensors and a front armrest.

For an extra £1,000, you can add the Tech Pack to the Tech Line. This includes a Bose sound system with tweeters, external amplifier and centre speaker, extra sound insulation on the windscreen and an electric sunroof.

All Bayons get the same twin 10.25-inch screens on the dash with integrated sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.The Black Line has a dashboard and upholstery finished in black, while the Tech Line can be specified with a black/grey or black/blue colourway.

If you want to get a Hyundai Bayon for less then why not try the Auto Express Buy A Car service? There you’ll find three-year old examples starting from just over £10,000.