Hyundai has revealed a new line-up of trim options for its i20 supermini, which goes head-to-head with other small hatchbacks including the Renault Clio, Vauxhall Corsa and Peugeot 208 in the UK.

Now split into three trim lines, with one engine and two transmission options, the supermini offers an impressive set of standard equipment, and will cost from a whisker under £20,000. This base price is in line with much of its competition, but it does undercut top-end versions of many rivals while matching their equipment levels.

At £19,995 on the road, the entry-level Element model has a reasonable amount of standard equipment, including a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, a reversing camera and sensors, automatic headlights with high-beam assist, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Move up a level to the £22,945 Black Line and you’ll then pick up a range of styling tweaks including black 16-inch alloy wheels, black door mirrors, front and rear LED lighting, tinted glass and a 10.25-inch driver’s display, building on the Element’s 4.3-inch unit.

Topping the range is the £25,495 Tech Line, which adds 17-inch wheels, climate control, auto-dipping rear mirrors, front parking sensors, coloured ambient lighting and smart-key access to the cabin.

In addition to these features, a £1,000 Tech Package can also be fitted to the Tech Line, which includes a BOSE sound system and a sunroof.

There are no mechanical differences between the trims, so all feature an 89bhp turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a standard six-speed manual and Hyundai’s unusual clutch-by-wire system that makes it impossible to stall. A seven-speed dual-clutch auto is available as an option for an extra £1,250.

