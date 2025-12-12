Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Rejigged Hyundai i20 range opens at £20k with new styling and features

Hyundai’s petrol-powered supermini is getting on a bit, so has been freshened up

By:Jordan Katsianis
12 Dec 2025
Hyundai i20 Phantom Black Pearl Blackline

Hyundai has revealed a new line-up of trim options for its i20 supermini, which goes head-to-head with other small hatchbacks including the Renault Clio, Vauxhall Corsa and Peugeot 208 in the UK. 

Now split into three trim lines, with one engine and two transmission options, the supermini offers an impressive set of standard equipment, and will cost from a whisker under £20,000. This base price is in line with much of its competition, but it does undercut top-end versions of many rivals while matching their equipment levels. 

At £19,995 on the road, the entry-level Element model has a reasonable amount of standard equipment, including a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, a reversing camera and sensors, automatic headlights with high-beam assist, and 16-inch alloy wheels. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Move up a level to the £22,945 Black Line and you’ll then pick up a range of styling tweaks including black 16-inch alloy wheels, black door mirrors, front and rear LED lighting, tinted glass and a 10.25-inch driver’s display, building on the Element’s 4.3-inch unit. 

Topping the range is the £25,495 Tech Line, which adds 17-inch wheels, climate control, auto-dipping rear mirrors, front parking sensors, coloured ambient lighting and smart-key access to the cabin. 

In addition to these features, a £1,000 Tech Package can also be fitted to the Tech Line, which includes a BOSE sound system and a sunroof. 

There are no mechanical differences between the trims, so all feature an 89bhp turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a standard six-speed manual and Hyundai’s unusual clutch-by-wire system that makes it impossible to stall. A seven-speed dual-clutch auto is available as an option for an extra £1,250. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Hyundai i20 review
Hyundai i20 being driven in the UK - front tracking

Hyundai i20 review

It's not flawless, but the latest Hyundai i20 is the firm’s most competitive entrant into the supermini market yet
In-depth reviews
4 Nov 2025
Citroen C3 vs Hyundai i20: a stylish supermini showdown
Citroen C3 vs Hyundai i20 - front end tracking

Citroen C3 vs Hyundai i20: a stylish supermini showdown

Superminis with auto boxes are more accomplished than ever, but which is the better self-shifter – Citroen’s C3 or Hyundai’s i20?
Car group tests
11 Oct 2025
Hyundai leasing deals
Hyundai Ioniq 5 front tracking

Hyundai leasing deals

These are the best leasing deals on Hyundai cars that you’ll find right now
Best cars & vans
7 Oct 2025
Car Deal of the Day: The Hyundai i20 supermini brings cheap thrills at only £165 a month
Hyundai i20 main image

Car Deal of the Day: The Hyundai i20 supermini brings cheap thrills at only £165 a month

Hyundai’s i20 is a quietly excellent little car – and cheap too. It’s our Deal of the Day for 8 May
News
8 May 2025

Most Popular

New Ford Fiesta EV on the way under massive Renault tech share deal
Ford Fiesta exclusive image

New Ford Fiesta EV on the way under massive Renault tech share deal

Ford’s passenger-car business to get new lease of life thanks to Renault’s Ampere platform, paving the way for two new small EVs
News
10 Dec 2025
EU petrol car sales ban to be delayed until 2040: What will it mean for the UK?
Electric car charging mega test - charging overhead

EU petrol car sales ban to be delayed until 2040: What will it mean for the UK?

With the EU delaying its ICE ban, the UK Government may come under more pressure to follow suit. 
News
8 Dec 2025
Apple CarPlay quietly gets a major upgrade: here’s what’s new
Apple CarPlay Ultra - vehicle

Apple CarPlay quietly gets a major upgrade: here’s what’s new

More widgets and the ability to switch off annoying pinned messages feature are all a part of iOS 26.2
News
8 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content