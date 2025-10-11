Citroen C3 vs Hyundai i20: a stylish supermini showdown

Most surprisingly of all, it even offers some of the sound. Those twin tailpipes emit an amusing burble both at idle and during hard acceleration, giving the N-Line S more character than many proper hot hatches on the market now.

Sometimes, choosing a pick of the range is easier said than done – but for the i20 it’s a no-brainer. The entry-level Advance is so well equipped for a supermini, the majority of buyers will be satisfied putting their money there. The only thing we think it lacks compared with the latest competition is wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; both are available with a wired connection, albeit through an infotainment system that is surprisingly fussy about the sort of USB cable it will accept.

Head-to-head

On the road

The C3’s suspension is set up for comfort. This soft arrangement makes it very relaxing to drive on open roads and motorways, but on twistier country highways it can bounce around a little clumsily, to the point where driver and passengers will find the firmer i20 more reassuring. Both models have a slightly fidgety low-speed ride, but the i20 is better at isolating the sound of bumps and knocks from its occupants.

Tech highlights

Both cars have a three-cylinder petrol engine and a six-speed dual-clutch auto transmission, but the C3’s unit has 200cc of extra capacity plus a hybrid boost from a small electric motor. This lets the C3 cover some town driving on electric power alone, making it smooth and quiet at low speeds. It has stronger performance than the i20 on faster roads, too. However, the Hyundai’s gearbox shifts faster and more smoothly.

Price and running

Despite the C3’s hybrid tech, the difference in fuel efficiency with this pair is hardly night and day. We averaged just over 50mpg during our time with the Citroen, and just under 50mpg in the Hyundai, so differences in running costs are tiny. However, the C3 is better value for money; its top-spec Max trim, even with the car’s extra size and hybrid kit, costs just over £1,000 less than the i20 auto in base Advance trim.

Practicality

The C3 is taller than most typical superminis – and even some supermini-sized SUVs – so it’s really spacious inside. Rear headroom is its biggest strength, but rear knee room and foot space are also plentiful, and the seats are very soft. The i20 matches the C3 for knee room, but is a little behind in other areas. The Hyundai’s boot is a close match for its rival’s, and an adjustable floor makes the space more versatile.

Safety

While the C3 hasn’t been tested by Euro NCAP yet, the Max trim is fairly well furnished with active safety-assist systems, including lane- keep assist, cruise control, speed-limit information and driver-attention alert. It has six airbags as standard. The i20 achieved a four-star rating when it was tested in 2021. All i20s get rear parking sensors and lane-keep assist, although we found the latter to be a little over-zealous.

Ownership

Both brands scored slightly below-average rankings in our 2025 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, with Citroen taking 16th place (out of 31) and Hyundai 20th. But Hyundai offers a five-year, 100,000- mile warranty. That looks stronger than Citroen’s standard three-year deal, but owners who follow the C3’s service schedule at an authorised dealer will see their cover run for as long as eight years.

Verdict

Winner: Citroen C3

The C3 feels like Citroen is getting back to doing what it knows best: small, comfortable cars that are low on pretentiousness, but high on value. This chunky supermini is among the most spacious options on the market, with loads of interior space that makes it a good choice for families.