Kia has announced full pricing and specifications for the heavily revised Stonic. The brand’s popular B-segment crossover is sporting a fresh exterior and interior overhaul to tempt new customers, and order books are now open. Prices start from £21,795 and first customer deliveries are expected later this year.

This second major update for the Kia Stonic brings its styling into line with newer Kias such as the Sportage and EV3, adopting the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ philosophy. Exterior changes are most noticeable at the front, which features Kia’s ‘Star Map Signature Lighting’ LED daytime running lights and a more prominent grille. The overall length has increased by 25mm thanks to resculpted bumpers, while the rear benefits from a refreshed tail-light signature and an updated skid plate.

Inside is where the Stonic receives its biggest transformation, with a significant injection of new technology. The previous dash layout has been replaced by a panoramic dual-display configuration (on GT-Line S versions), which merges two high-resolution 12.3-inch screens for both infotainment and driver information. Traditional climate controls have been swapped for a Multimode Touch Display, while a new steering wheel, centre console, and USB-C fast charging ports complete the refresh.

Advertisement - Article continues below

You can buy a new Kia Stonic through our Buy a Car service, where you can save almost £3,000.

New Kia Stonic: engine line up and trim options

The simplified engine line-up across the three-tier Pure, GT-Line and GT-Line S grades centres around a single 1.0-litre turbocharged gasoline direct-injection (T-GDi) petrol engine. In the entry-level Pure version, it produces 98bhp, and is offered with a six-speed manual as standard, or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Upgrade to the GT-Line or GT-Line S and the 1.0-litre T-GDi unit benefits from 48V mild-hybrid assistance, boosting power output to 113bhp and improving efficiency. The GT-Line offers both the manual and automatic gearbox options, while the top-spec GT-Line S is exclusively paired with the seven-speed auto.