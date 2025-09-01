New Kia Stonic: facelifted crossover is £4,000 cheaper than a Ford Puma
The Kia Stonic crossover gets new styling, dual 12.3-inch screens, and mild-hybrid power from £21,795
Kia has announced full pricing and specifications for the heavily revised Stonic. The brand’s popular B-segment crossover is sporting a fresh exterior and interior overhaul to tempt new customers, and order books are now open. Prices start from £21,795 and first customer deliveries are expected later this year.
This second major update for the Kia Stonic brings its styling into line with newer Kias such as the Sportage and EV3, adopting the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ philosophy. Exterior changes are most noticeable at the front, which features Kia’s ‘Star Map Signature Lighting’ LED daytime running lights and a more prominent grille. The overall length has increased by 25mm thanks to resculpted bumpers, while the rear benefits from a refreshed tail-light signature and an updated skid plate.
Inside is where the Stonic receives its biggest transformation, with a significant injection of new technology. The previous dash layout has been replaced by a panoramic dual-display configuration (on GT-Line S versions), which merges two high-resolution 12.3-inch screens for both infotainment and driver information. Traditional climate controls have been swapped for a Multimode Touch Display, while a new steering wheel, centre console, and USB-C fast charging ports complete the refresh.
You can buy a new Kia Stonic through our Buy a Car service, where you can save almost £3,000.
New Kia Stonic: engine line up and trim options
The simplified engine line-up across the three-tier Pure, GT-Line and GT-Line S grades centres around a single 1.0-litre turbocharged gasoline direct-injection (T-GDi) petrol engine. In the entry-level Pure version, it produces 98bhp, and is offered with a six-speed manual as standard, or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Upgrade to the GT-Line or GT-Line S and the 1.0-litre T-GDi unit benefits from 48V mild-hybrid assistance, boosting power output to 113bhp and improving efficiency. The GT-Line offers both the manual and automatic gearbox options, while the top-spec GT-Line S is exclusively paired with the seven-speed auto.
The new Stonic range starts with the Pure from £21,795. Standard equipment includes the 12.3-inch touchscreen with navigation, rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, and a suite of safety systems including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Lane Follow Assist.
It’s a strong opening price point, because the best-selling Ford Puma kicks off from around £26,000 in 123bhp 1.0-litre Titanium form, while the 127bhp Hyundai Kona 1.6-litre Hybrid offers even more power, but starts from around £31,000. Buyers looking for similarly priced rivals might want to look at the Renault Captur TCe 90, which costs from £22,195 in entry-level Evolution specification.
Mid-range GT-Line models, starting from £24,595, add sporty GT-Line styling, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, rear privacy glass, and enhanced safety with Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist.
Topping the range is the GT-Line S at £28,295, which introduces luxury items such as a sunroof, a heating function for the front seats and steering wheel, a wireless mobile phone charger, and the aforementioned 12.3-inch driver display screen. Safety is further boosted with Highway Driving Assist and Smart Cruise Control with stop-go functionality. Premium paint is the only optional extra across the entire range, costing £600.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.
Find a car with the experts