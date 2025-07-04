Verdict

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is as close as you’ll come to a true driver’s EV. That’s not intended to damn it with faint praise, either; the saloon takes the excellent 5 N as a base and elevates things to the next level. The way it rides and handles, and just the way it makes you feel, beggars belief. No amount of instant torque or trick simulated gearbox tech will ever replace a naturally aspirated V8, but this latest N model comes within a hair’s breadth.

It’s almost two years since we first drove the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N in South Korea. We came away from the global launch wondering whether the brand’s inaugural performance EV really was as good as it seemed, itching to drive it again on more familiar roads.

Six months passed until we got one in the UK. But it didn’t take long to dispel any fear that we’d overcooked our verdict, declaring the hot hatch a “new benchmark” for driver-focused electric cars. The hype was real.

Fast forward to now, and we’re finally getting a chance to sample N’s second electric offering. Based on the facelifted Hyundai Ioniq 6 also due next year, the 6 N’s stats largely mirror those of its boxier 5 N brother – with a couple of key changes that should make it even better to drive.