Verdict

The Venn diagram of people that might actually want to buy the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice consists of just two groups: those who know about the nineties special-edition Golf that inspired it, but which was never sold in the UK, and anyone who truly loves the colour purple to the extent they can happily live with purple wheels on their car. However, they’ll also need to be willing to spend £48k on an electric hot hatch which is fast, practical and comfortable, but not exciting. We wish VW all the best in finding these particular individuals.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you’re a Games of Thrones fanatic who came here thinking Volkswagen had made a hot hatch inspired by your favourite TV/book series, we’re sorry to disappoint you. However, if you’re a hardcore VW fan who remembers the Mk2 Golf Fire and Ice edition from 1990, congratulations you are in the right place!

Don’t worry if you’ve not heard of the Golf ‘Fire and Ice’ before because, while around 16,700 examples were made, it was never sold in Britain. The special edition was a collaboration between Volkswagen and the fashion designer Willy Bogner, whose namesake brand creates luxury sportswear.

Then in 2024, Volkswagen created a one-off ID.3 GTX Fire+Ice which sported a specially developed Electric Violet pearl-effect paint finish with glass beads that changed colour depending on the light, while the interior took a lot of inspiration from Bogner’s clothing collections. The best feature had to be the quilted centre section of the seats that was not only similar to Bogner’s Fire+Ice down jackets, they had a zip that when undone revealed the seat fabric used in the original car.