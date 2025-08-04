New Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice edition is an ultra-violet throwback

This is the new Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice, which is a tribute to the Volkswagen Golf Mk2 ‘Fire and Ice’ special edition that was launched in 1990.

In a nod to that year, just 1,990 examples of the ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice will be made, each priced from £48,360 – about £2k more than the standard model. As with its forebearer, the new hot EV was developed in collaboration with Bogner, a Munich-based luxury sports clothing brand.

It has unique deep-purple metallic paint that was developed specifically for the Fire & Ice edition, geometric patterns on the C-pillars and 20-inch diamond-turned ‘Locarno’ alloy wheels. Other features include flame-red badging and accents along the sides, special puddle-light patterns, plus the original ‘Fire and Ice’ logo on the roof spoiler.

The interior plays into the fire-and-ice theme by giving the driver’s side and the seat behind Flaming Red stitching and accents, while the passenger-side seats get Ice Blue details. Several of the colours, fabrics and elements for the cabin were also taken from Bogner’s own Fire+Ice clothing collections.

For instance, the seats have a quilted centre section similar to Bogner’s Fire+Ice down jackets. The steering wheel, instrument panel, door cards and floor mats have also been customised with coloured stitching and logos.

The Fire & Ice offers the same performance as the standard ID.3 GTX. Its rear-mounted electric motor produces 321bhp and 545Nm of torque, allowing the hot hatch to go from 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 124 mph, if you took a ride on a German autobahn. Meanwhile, the 79kWh battery can provide up to 367 miles of range.

The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice will go on sale on 7 August. However, if you don’t manage to bag yourself on one of the new limited editions, you can always get the regular ID.3 GTX through our Find a Car service, where it’s currently available to order now from £46,325 or to lease from less than £400 per month.

