Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice edition is an ultra-violet throwback

Priced from £48,360, the new ID.3 GTX Fire+Ice is a tribute to the Mk2 VW Golf Fire and Ice special edition from 1990

By:Ellis Hyde
4 Aug 2025
Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire &amp; Ice edition - front 3/414

This is the new Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice, which is a tribute to the Volkswagen Golf Mk2 ‘Fire and Ice’ special edition that was launched in 1990.

In a nod to that year, just 1,990 examples of the ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice will be made, each priced from £48,360 – about £2k more than the standard model. As with its forebearer, the new hot EV was developed in collaboration with Bogner, a Munich-based luxury sports clothing brand.

It has unique deep-purple metallic paint that was developed specifically for the Fire & Ice edition, geometric patterns on the C-pillars and 20-inch diamond-turned ‘Locarno’ alloy wheels. Other features include flame-red badging and accents along the sides, special puddle-light patterns, plus the original ‘Fire and Ice’ logo on the roof spoiler.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The interior plays into the fire-and-ice theme by giving the driver’s side and the seat behind Flaming Red stitching and accents, while the passenger-side seats get Ice Blue details. Several of the colours, fabrics and elements for the cabin were also taken from Bogner’s own Fire+Ice clothing collections. 

For instance, the seats have a quilted centre section similar to Bogner’s Fire+Ice down jackets. The steering wheel, instrument panel, door cards and floor mats have also been customised with coloured stitching and logos.

The Fire & Ice offers the same performance as the standard ID.3 GTX. Its rear-mounted electric motor produces 321bhp and 545Nm of torque, allowing the hot hatch to go from 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 124 mph, if you took a ride on a German autobahn. Meanwhile, the 79kWh battery can provide up to 367 miles of range. 

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire &amp; Ice edition - rear 3/414

The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice will go on sale on 7 August. However, if you don’t manage to bag yourself on one of the new limited editions, you can always get the regular ID.3 GTX through our Find a Car service, where it’s currently available to order now from £46,325 or to lease from less than £400 per month.

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: this Volkswagen ID.3 lease is the cheapest we’ve seen for ages
Volkswagen ID.3 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: this Volkswagen ID.3 lease is the cheapest we’ve seen for ages

The latest ID.3 is an excellent all-rounder. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 July.
News
2 Jul 2025
Volkswagen leasing deals 2025
Volkswagen Golf facelift 2024 UK - front tracking

Volkswagen leasing deals 2025

The best Volkswagen leasing deals available right now
Best cars & vans
27 Jun 2025
Citroen e-C4 vs Volkswagen ID.3: which affordable EV is best for the family?
Citroen e-C4 and Volkswagen ID.3 - front tracking

Citroen e-C4 vs Volkswagen ID.3: which affordable EV is best for the family?

Electric car prices are falling, as seen on the facelifted Citroen e-C4 and brand-new entry-level VW ID.3. But which is the better buy?
Car group tests
14 Jun 2025
Volkswagen Golf alternatives: great options for family hatch buyers
Volkswagen Golf alternatives - header image

Volkswagen Golf alternatives: great options for family hatch buyers

The Volkswagen Golf is often thought of as the default family car, but there are plenty of other models to consider in this class
Best cars & vans
10 Jun 2025

Most Popular

Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra slash electric car prices
Volkswagen ID.3 - main image

Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra slash electric car prices

Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra aren't waiting around for the government grant by cutting £1,500 from their EV prices
News
2 Aug 2025
Electric cars driven until they die: the truth about EV range
Auto Express team standing with a selection of EVs underneath a lightning storm

Electric cars driven until they die: the truth about EV range

Five EVs under £24k have joined Dacia’s Spring on the UK market. How far can you go on a budget? We find out
Features
30 Jul 2025
New MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman get the monochrome treatment
MINI Cooper Electric Monochrome Pack - front

New MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman get the monochrome treatment

It’s as simple as black and white for new MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman Monochrome
News
1 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content