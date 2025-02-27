Kia is working on an all-electric equivalent to its smallest car, the petrol-powered Picanto. Expected to be called the Kia EV1, the electric city car will sit below the recently-revealed EV2 in the brand’s line-up and is likely to cost just over £20,000. Our exclusive images show how it could look when it’s revealed in 2027.

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The new Renault Twingo and Volkswagen ID. Lupo rival will be extremely important for Kia, with the Korean company’s head of advanced design, Jochen Paesen, confirming how significant the city-car segment is, and that any electric entrant will be a car that firmly aligns with the brand’s values.

Paesen told Auto Express: “We are very conscious that the small-car market is really important, so I think we need to keep working on it. We’ll do it in the Kia way… I think we want to make sure that we will be noticed. There’s a lot happening in that space.”

How will the Kia EV1 be so cheap?

The EV1 will be designed to appeal to global markets, but it’s in Europe that the competition is at its hottest. High-end electric cars are fairly easy to engineer and build at a profit, but achieving this in a smaller model, with the packaging and cost constraints, is far harder. It’s a challenge that firms such as Volkswagen and Renault are quickly finding solutions for.