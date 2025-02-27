Kia CEO Song Ho-Sung has revealed plans to launch a new electric city car by 2027, confirming our exclusive scoop story from earlier this year. Speaking at the brand’s Investor Day in Seoul, Ho-Sung said Kia “will address passenger EV demand” with a new “B-segment hatchback” designed to sit alongside the existing EV2, EV3 and EV4.

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Expected to be called the Kia EV1, the city car will act as an electric alternative to the long-serving, petrol-powered Kia Picanto. Despite Kia’s “B-segment” billing, it’s understood the new model will be smaller and more affordable than the crossover-shaped EV2, possibly priced from just over £20,000.

The new Renault Twingo and Volkswagen ID. Lupo rival will be extremely important for Kia, with the Korean company’s head of advanced design, Jochen Paesen, previously confirming how significant the city-car segment is, and that any electric entrant will be a car that firmly aligns with the brand’s values. Our exclusive images preview how the car could look.

Paesen told Auto Express in January: “We are very conscious that the small-car market is really important, so I think we need to keep working on it. We’ll do it in the Kia way… I think we want to make sure that we will be noticed. There’s a lot happening in that space.”

How will the Kia EV1 be so cheap?

The EV1 will be designed to appeal to global markets, but it’s in Europe that the competition is at its hottest. High-end electric cars are fairly easy to engineer and build at a profit, but achieving this in a smaller model, with the packaging and cost constraints, is far harder. It’s a challenge that firms such as Volkswagen and Renault are quickly finding solutions for.