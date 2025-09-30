New Kia EV5 GT gets 300bhp in bid to tame the Skoda Enyaq vRS

A new range-topping GT variant of the mid-size Kia EV5 SUV has been revealed at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show, bringing all-wheel-drive to the model for the first time. Kia is yet to announce pricing, but we expect it will cost only marginally more than the existing GT-Line S at around £52,000.

The Kia EV5 GT is one of three new GT models being introduced in Belgium, and like the smaller EV3 and EV4, it’s more of a range-topping all-wheel-drive model than a true high-performance derivative.

There might be a second motor, but together the two only produce around 300bhp, about 85bhp more than a standard model.

This total output is similar to that in dual-motor rivals including the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, Skoda Enyaq vRS and Peugeot E-3008, but significantly behind more acute high-performance options like the Tesla Model Y Performance or Twin Motor Volvo EX40.

Under the GT’s cabin is the same 81.4kWh battery pack as in lesser EV5s, helping it reach 62mph in 6.2 seconds. Kia has also integrated a Virtual Gear Shift (VGS) system into the package, which allows the driver to select ‘virtual gears’ with corresponding engine noise and throttle mapping.

Other additions include a dedicated GT driver mode, plus adaptive suspension, 20-inch wheels and more performance-oriented tyres. There are also some small styling changes and GT badging, but the overall effect is rather subtle.

Kia hasn’t confirmed an estimated range figure yet, but we expect it to be around 300 miles on the combined cycle, 10 per cent or so less than the existing single-motor model.

