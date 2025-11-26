Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Kia EV5 WKNDR is a rough and tough electric SUV concept

The Korean company has added to its range of go-anywhere electric concepts

By:Alastair Crooks
26 Nov 2025
Kia EV5 WKNDR concept - front11

The Kia EV5 is a fine family EV, but what if you want one that’s a little more off-road focused? Well, that’s where the Kia EV5 Weekender steps in.

A concept revealed at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China, the EV5 Weekender is the fourth model from the brand to get an ‘off-road’ overhaul – following the EV9 Adventure, PV5 Weekender and the Tasman pick-up truck. Showing scant disregard for vowels, Kia actually calls the Weekender and Adventure ‘WKNDR’ and ‘ADVNTR’ respectively.

While the EV5 might be a rather mild-mannered, electric SUV, the Weekender has been bestowed with a whole load of kit to transform it into a true off-roader. Designed by the Kia China Style Team, it gets knobbly all-terrain tyres wrapped over bespoke wheels, plus raised suspension to ensure there is sufficient ground clearance. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

As we’ve seen with other Weekender concepts from Kia, this EV5 gets a matt beige paint finish with lime-coloured detailing. There are also wider wheelarches, new side sills, a mounting bracket on the bonnet, a roof rack and unique bumpers front and rear with embedded ‘WKNDR’ script. 

Kia EV5 WKNDR concept - dash11

The interior has been given a makeover, too, with a new one-prong steering wheel, reshaped dashboard, revised doors and centre console, plus an extra wide screen on the dash that stretches over the passenger’s side. 

Kia hasn’t said what powertrain the EV5 Weekender uses but it’ll almost certainly be the dual-motor version, destined for the UK in 2026. This features 261bhp or 302bhp in the flagship EV5 GT, but more importantly for the off-road focused Weekender, it powers all four wheels. 

While there are no plans yet to put the EV5 Weekender into production, Kia has a history of slightly more rugged trims, with the X-Line offered across the model range from the Picanto up to the Sorento. The Korean firm may also decide it needs a rival to sister brand Hyundai’s US-only XRT trim, which is offered on the Ioniq 5 and Santa Fe among others.

The Kia EV5 is a great option in the family EV segment and right now there’s an average saving of over £2,000 to be made when going to the Auto Express Find A Car service.  

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Kia EV5 review
Kia EV5 - front

Kia EV5 review

The Kia EV5 is an intriguing alternative to the Skoda Enyaq and Tesla Model Y, but it can’t beat them
In-depth reviews
20 Nov 2025
Hot 302bhp Kia EV5 GT is coming to the UK next year
Kia EV5 GT - front static

Hot 302bhp Kia EV5 GT is coming to the UK next year

Kia has revealed a few headline stats for its forthcoming Skoda Kodiaq vRS rival, including power output and a 0-62mph time
News
30 Sep 2025
New Kia EV5: Sportage-sized EV undercuts Tesla Model Y with sub-£40k price tag
Kia EV5 - front static

New Kia EV5: Sportage-sized EV undercuts Tesla Model Y with sub-£40k price tag

The wait for Kia’s mid-size electric SUV is nearly over, and it’s more competitively priced than expected, from £39,295
News
1 Sep 2025

Most Popular

New Nissan Juke to get wild design as it goes all-electric
Nissan Juke - front (exclusive image)

New Nissan Juke to get wild design as it goes all-electric

The new Nissan Juke is set to arrive in the UK in 2026, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
24 Nov 2025
New Dacia C-Neo preps for its big family car fight in 2026
Dacia C-Neo - front cornering

New Dacia C-Neo preps for its big family car fight in 2026

Romanian firm looks ready to take on a new sector with all-new petrol-powered family car
News
24 Nov 2025
Tesla Model 3 vs Mercedes CLA: which EV is the elite executive car?
Mercedes CLA and Tesla Model 3 - front tracking

Tesla Model 3 vs Mercedes CLA: which EV is the elite executive car?

On paper, Mercedes’ CLA Mk2 looks set to deliver the goods in the electric company-car sector. Has the big-selling Tesla Model 3 finally met its match…
Car group tests
22 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content