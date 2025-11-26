The Kia EV5 is a fine family EV, but what if you want one that’s a little more off-road focused? Well, that’s where the Kia EV5 Weekender steps in.

A concept revealed at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China, the EV5 Weekender is the fourth model from the brand to get an ‘off-road’ overhaul – following the EV9 Adventure, PV5 Weekender and the Tasman pick-up truck. Showing scant disregard for vowels, Kia actually calls the Weekender and Adventure ‘WKNDR’ and ‘ADVNTR’ respectively.

While the EV5 might be a rather mild-mannered, electric SUV, the Weekender has been bestowed with a whole load of kit to transform it into a true off-roader. Designed by the Kia China Style Team, it gets knobbly all-terrain tyres wrapped over bespoke wheels, plus raised suspension to ensure there is sufficient ground clearance.

As we’ve seen with other Weekender concepts from Kia, this EV5 gets a matt beige paint finish with lime-coloured detailing. There are also wider wheelarches, new side sills, a mounting bracket on the bonnet, a roof rack and unique bumpers front and rear with embedded ‘WKNDR’ script.

The interior has been given a makeover, too, with a new one-prong steering wheel, reshaped dashboard, revised doors and centre console, plus an extra wide screen on the dash that stretches over the passenger’s side.

Kia hasn’t said what powertrain the EV5 Weekender uses but it’ll almost certainly be the dual-motor version, destined for the UK in 2026. This features 261bhp or 302bhp in the flagship EV5 GT, but more importantly for the off-road focused Weekender, it powers all four wheels.

While there are no plans yet to put the EV5 Weekender into production, Kia has a history of slightly more rugged trims, with the X-Line offered across the model range from the Picanto up to the Sorento. The Korean firm may also decide it needs a rival to sister brand Hyundai’s US-only XRT trim, which is offered on the Ioniq 5 and Santa Fe among others.

