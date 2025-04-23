Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Kia Tasman pick up set for radical overhaul after reveal of new Weekender Concept

Production Tasman was widely panned, but latest pick-up is a whole lot cooler, with a hit of Ford Ranger Raptor to it

By:Jordan Katsianis
23 Apr 2025
Auto Express senior staff writer Jordan Katsianis standing next to the Kia Tasman Weekender

The Ford Ranger-rivalling Kia Tasman caused plenty of controversy when it was revealed last year, with some fierce criticism of its unusual looks for a supposedly tough, dual-cab pick-up. 

But Kia’s already on track to right some of those wrongs with the introduction of the Tasman Weekender Concept – an early look at what the Tasman could look like with the right accessories. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

As a refresher, the Tasman is Kia’s first foray into the fast-growing dual-cab pick-up market – a class currently dominated by the likes of the Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok. Despite these vehicles being large by European standards, buyers have warmed to the idea of a lifestyle-oriented pick-up, which has been reflected by the growing number of high-end variants. 

The Tasman has taken a rather more eccentric approach, with a design that was panned when it was first revealed for being just too unconventional. However, the Weekender Concept previews a revised version, with wider arches, new, chunkier bumpers and larger wheels.

There’s also a collection of modular tie-down points and a separate roof panel integrating LED floodlights, a ski-rack and some lockable storage. In addition, there’s now an aggressive bulged bonnet, exposed towing eyes and a set of chunky off-road tyres. 

Not dissimilar to the charismatic Ford Ranger Raptor in its ethos, the model is still a concept, but has genuine potential for production.

For now, though, Kia’s Tasman offering comprises dual-cab and single-cab layouts with an integrated bed, or an exposed steel tray on the chassis. Engine-wise, there’s both a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel and 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine available depending on the market, and both two- and four-wheel drive

Despite being available from the get-go in right-hand drive – largely to satisfy the lucrative Australian market – Kia has no immediate plans to bring the model to the UK or Europe, even though it would compete in one of Britain’s fastest growing segments. 

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Kia PV7 and PV9 up next in brand's electric van onslaught
Kia PV5 - MPV above

Kia PV7 and PV9 up next in brand's electric van onslaught

Funky-looking Kia PV5 will receive two larger siblings in 2027 and 2029
News
9 Apr 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
8 Apr 2025
New Kia PV5 Spielraum concepts are designed for both work and play
Kia PV5 Spielraum concept - front angled

New Kia PV5 Spielraum concepts are designed for both work and play

Korean brand Kia has only just revealed its new range of vans, but is already giving us a clue to the new PV5’s full potential
News
3 Apr 2025
Kia PV5 ‘light camper’ confirmed for production alongside huge range expansion
Kia PV5 Passenger - side

Kia PV5 ‘light camper’ confirmed for production alongside huge range expansion

A new leisure vehicle is on the cards for Kia’s new all-electric commercial range
News
3 Apr 2025

Most Popular

Future of Nissan in the UK: new Gigafactory to power bold EV plans
Future of Nissan in the UK - header with Phil McNamara

Future of Nissan in the UK: new Gigafactory to power bold EV plans

Nissan is about to go from building the Qashqai hybrid to three fresh EVs in the UK over the next three years – all powered by a new gigafactory
Features
19 Apr 2025
New baby Nissan Juke EV on the way to challenge the Dacia Spring
Baby Nissan Juke exclusive image - rear

New baby Nissan Juke EV on the way to challenge the Dacia Spring

Nissan to fast-track development of new battery-powered city car to take on forthcoming Volkswagen ID.1, and our exclusive images preview how it could…
News
18 Apr 2025
New Renault Clio prepares for launch: And it's not an EV
Renault Clio Mk6 (camouflaged) - front 3/4 tracking

New Renault Clio prepares for launch: And it's not an EV

The Clio isn’t going anywhere despite the reemergence of the Renault 5
News
22 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content