Kia Tasman pick up set for radical overhaul after reveal of new Weekender Concept

The Ford Ranger-rivalling Kia Tasman caused plenty of controversy when it was revealed last year, with some fierce criticism of its unusual looks for a supposedly tough, dual-cab pick-up.

But Kia’s already on track to right some of those wrongs with the introduction of the Tasman Weekender Concept – an early look at what the Tasman could look like with the right accessories.

As a refresher, the Tasman is Kia’s first foray into the fast-growing dual-cab pick-up market – a class currently dominated by the likes of the Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok. Despite these vehicles being large by European standards, buyers have warmed to the idea of a lifestyle-oriented pick-up, which has been reflected by the growing number of high-end variants.

The Tasman has taken a rather more eccentric approach, with a design that was panned when it was first revealed for being just too unconventional. However, the Weekender Concept previews a revised version, with wider arches, new, chunkier bumpers and larger wheels.

There’s also a collection of modular tie-down points and a separate roof panel integrating LED floodlights, a ski-rack and some lockable storage. In addition, there’s now an aggressive bulged bonnet, exposed towing eyes and a set of chunky off-road tyres.

Not dissimilar to the charismatic Ford Ranger Raptor in its ethos, the model is still a concept, but has genuine potential for production.

For now, though, Kia’s Tasman offering comprises dual-cab and single-cab layouts with an integrated bed, or an exposed steel tray on the chassis. Engine-wise, there’s both a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel and 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine available depending on the market, and both two- and four-wheel drive.

Despite being available from the get-go in right-hand drive – largely to satisfy the lucrative Australian market – Kia has no immediate plans to bring the model to the UK or Europe, even though it would compete in one of Britain’s fastest growing segments.

