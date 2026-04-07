Move over Ford Puma: China’s Jaecoo 7 is the UK’s best-selling car

The Jaecoo 7 was the UK’s best-selling car in March. According to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), despite the Chinese brand having only arrived in Britain last year, its family SUV managed to outsell stalwarts including the Ford Puma and Nissan Qashqai.

Last month, just over 10,000 Jaecoo 7 models were registered in the UK, with more than 15,000 having joined the roads since the start of the year. This makes the 7 the second-best-selling car of 2026 so far, beaten only by the ever-popular Ford Puma; just shy of 9,200 Pumas were registered in March, taking sales so far this year to a total in excess of 16,000.

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The CEO of Jaecoo UK, Gary Lan, dubbed the SMMT’s latest figures as a “landmark moment for Jaecoo.

“This result reflects not only the strength of the product, but also the commitment of our growing UK retail network and the confidence customers are placing in our brand,” he said. “While we are relatively new to the market, our global Chery Group manufacturing base and extensive experience in vehicle exports have enabled us to adapt quickly to UK market needs and grow sustainably here [in the UK]”