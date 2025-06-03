Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Bag the best-selling Jaecoo 7 for under £250 a month

The Jaecoo 7 has become a national favourite – it’s our Deal of the Day for 8 April.

By:Ryan Birch
8 Apr 2026
Jaecoo 7 - front action
  • Well-equipped; frugal hybrid
  • Upmarket styling
  • Only £248.43 a month

It's easy to see why the Jaecoo 7 was the UK’s top-selling car last month with deals like this. You can currently bag yourself a UK favourite for under £250 a month right now.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering the best-seller for £248.43 a month after an initial payment of £3,276.16.

That upfront payment is a 12-month sum, so it might be a little too steep for some. A nine-month initial payment comes to £2,696.65 which could be easier to stomach, and only sees the monthly outlay rise to £266.85. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mileage is capped at a default 5,000 a year, but this can be raised to 8,000 for additional £11 a month or 10,000 for an extra £18.63. 

Under the bonnet lies a hybrid system, as denoted by the SHS-S badging. It's a set-up seen in Jaecoo's sister brands Chery and Omoda, but new for a Jaecoo, and pairs a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a small hybrid module. Fuel efficiency is high – Jaecoo claims over 51mpg. 

The driving experience isn't the most sparkling or refined, but most buyers will be more interested in the car's Range Rover-aping style and high equipment levels.

Jaecoo 7 - dash

The car on offer in this deal is the Pure. It may be the base Jaecoo 7 spec but it's packed with Land Rover-like luxuries such as a 13.2-inch touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, and even a refrigerated centre console.    

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jaecoo 7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Jaecoo 7 page.

Deals on Jaecoo 7 rivals

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New Nissan QashqaiFrom £327 ppm**
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New Hyundai TucsonFrom £455 ppm**
KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage

New KIA SportageFrom £277 ppm**

Check out the Jaecoo 7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 6 for £231 a month is jaw-dropping value
Hyundai Ioniq 6 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 6 for £231 a month is jaw-dropping value

Hyundai’s Tesla Model 3 rival is stunningly affordable right now, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 7 April
News
7 Apr 2026
Move over Ford Puma: China’s Jaecoo 7 is the UK’s best-selling car
Jaecoo 7 - front cornering

Move over Ford Puma: China’s Jaecoo 7 is the UK’s best-selling car

More than 10,000 examples of the Jaecoo 7 were registered as the new ’26 registration was introduced
News
7 Apr 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Spring is in the air with Dacia’s EV for less than £9,000
Dacia Spring Extreme 65 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Spring is in the air with Dacia’s EV for less than £9,000

It’s cheerful and very very cheap – the Dacia Spring is our Deal of the Day for 6 April
News
6 Apr 2026
Car Deal of the Day: MINI Countryman Electric looks a retro EV hero at £290 a month
MINI Countryman - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: MINI Countryman Electric looks a retro EV hero at £290 a month

The MINI blends old-school styling cues with cutting-edge technology, making it our Deal of the Day for 5 April
News
5 Apr 2026

Most Popular

Used Cupra Born (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer's guide: the EV the VW ID.3 wishes it was
Used Cupra Born - front

Used Cupra Born (Mk1, 2021-date) buyer's guide: the EV the VW ID.3 wishes it was

A full used buyer's guide on the Cupra Born that's been on sale in the UK since 2021
Used car tests
6 Apr 2026
Long-term test: Dacia Bigster Journey hybrid 155
Dacia Bigster Journey hybrid 155 - header

Long-term test: Dacia Bigster Journey hybrid 155

First report: New SUV joins our fleet and starts life with a road trip to Kent
Long-term tests
6 Apr 2026
New Volkswagen Transporter Sportline brings GTI looks and van space for £51k
Volkswagen Transporter Sportline UK front

New Volkswagen Transporter Sportline brings GTI looks and van space for £51k

The new Volkswagen Transporter Sportline gets diesel, plug-in hybrid and electric power
News
2 Apr 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content