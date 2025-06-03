Car Deal of the Day: Bag the best-selling Jaecoo 7 for under £250 a month

Well-equipped; frugal hybrid

Upmarket styling

Only £248.43 a month

It's easy to see why the Jaecoo 7 was the UK’s top-selling car last month with deals like this. You can currently bag yourself a UK favourite for under £250 a month right now.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering the best-seller for £248.43 a month after an initial payment of £3,276.16.

That upfront payment is a 12-month sum, so it might be a little too steep for some. A nine-month initial payment comes to £2,696.65 which could be easier to stomach, and only sees the monthly outlay rise to £266.85.

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Mileage is capped at a default 5,000 a year, but this can be raised to 8,000 for additional £11 a month or 10,000 for an extra £18.63.

Under the bonnet lies a hybrid system, as denoted by the SHS-S badging. It's a set-up seen in Jaecoo's sister brands Chery and Omoda, but new for a Jaecoo, and pairs a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a small hybrid module. Fuel efficiency is high – Jaecoo claims over 51mpg.

The driving experience isn't the most sparkling or refined, but most buyers will be more interested in the car's Range Rover-aping style and high equipment levels.

The car on offer in this deal is the Pure. It may be the base Jaecoo 7 spec but it's packed with Land Rover-like luxuries such as a 13.2-inch touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, and even a refrigerated centre console.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jaecoo 7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Jaecoo 7 page.

Check out the Jaecoo 7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…