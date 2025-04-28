Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 6 for £231 a month is jaw-dropping value
Hyundai’s Tesla Model 3 rival is stunningly affordable right now, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 7 April
- Premium spec has all the toys
- 339-mile range; heat pump included
- Only £231.11 a month
There's a new Hyundai Ioniq 6 on the horizon, so now is the ideal time to grab one of the last of the outgoing versions, because the deals are irresistible.
Take this one, spotted on the Auto Express Buy A Car service, which sees you taking the keys to an Ioniq 6 for just over £230 a month – or, to put it another way, £160 less per month than a Tesla Model 3.
This three-year deal requires a very reasonable initial payment of £3,068.32. That's for 12 months up front, but you could slice around £500 off that by opting for a nine-month initial payment. Do this and the monthly outlay rises to just £248.36.
Mileage is set at a default 5,000 a year, but you can nudge this to up to 8,000 for just a fiver extra a month, or double to 10,000 for £9.07 a month. This just underlines what cracking value this deal is.
If that's not tempting enough, this deal comes from Carwow Leasey, so you'll be able to take advantage of cheaper roadside charging. Plug into a Gridserve charger, and you'll save 20 per cent off your charging bill, valid for a year.
Hyundai's 'electrified streamliner' has always been one of the more exclusive choices in the electric saloon car class. Its chief rival, the Tesla Model 3, is ubiquitous, but the Hyundai trades on head-turning styling and plenty of standard equipment.
This base-spec Premium gets a wealth of features normally reserved for more luxurious cars, such as 20-inch alloys, matrix LED headlights, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, and ambient lighting. Plus, to make the car more efficient in the colder months, there's a standard-fit heat pump.
The Ioniq 6 gets a 77.4kWh battery pack, giving a claimed range of up to 339 miles. You won't be hanging around at those charging points either, because it takes just 18 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 per cent.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Ioniq 6 leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Ioniq 6 page.
Deals on Hyundai Ioniq 6 rivals
Tesla Model 3
BYD Seal
Check out the Hyundai Ioniq 6 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…