Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 6 for £231 a month is jaw-dropping value

Premium spec has all the toys

339-mile range; heat pump included

Only £231.11 a month

There's a new Hyundai Ioniq 6 on the horizon, so now is the ideal time to grab one of the last of the outgoing versions, because the deals are irresistible.

Take this one, spotted on the Auto Express Buy A Car service, which sees you taking the keys to an Ioniq 6 for just over £230 a month – or, to put it another way, £160 less per month than a Tesla Model 3.

This three-year deal requires a very reasonable initial payment of £3,068.32. That's for 12 months up front, but you could slice around £500 off that by opting for a nine-month initial payment. Do this and the monthly outlay rises to just £248.36.

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Mileage is set at a default 5,000 a year, but you can nudge this to up to 8,000 for just a fiver extra a month, or double to 10,000 for £9.07 a month. This just underlines what cracking value this deal is.

If that's not tempting enough, this deal comes from Carwow Leasey, so you'll be able to take advantage of cheaper roadside charging. Plug into a Gridserve charger, and you'll save 20 per cent off your charging bill, valid for a year.