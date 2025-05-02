Car Deal of the Day: Spring is in the air with Dacia’s EV for less than £9,000

Over £6,000 off brand new Dacia Springs

140-mile range

Easy to drive

One of the many criticisms often hurled at electric cars is that they're too expensive. However, a wave of more affordable models are arriving, including the Renault Twingo, as tested by our team last week. But how about this offer for outrageous value for money?

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Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can buy a brand new EV for less than £9,000 – yes, really. The Dacia Spring is currently available from UK dealers for £8,961 – or, in other words, over £6,000 off the list price.

With our Buy A Car service you can check out the best deals, on cars as specced by you, or those already in stock through a network of trusted dealers across the UK. The Dacia Spring, in various specifications can be had for £6,000 off through our partners, meaning this already excellent value EV is even better value than ever.

The Spring that caught our eye is the one offered for a mere £8,961, but we'd be tempted to spend slightly more on the £10,916 model. This too has a £6,074 price reduction, but it's for the updated 2026 version that packs more power – 99bhp over the sub-£9,000 car's 44bhp.

Regardless of which you go for, you will be getting a 140-mile range, making the Spring perfect for city dwellers who will be able use the car's range to the maximum. But even drivers who need a suburban runaround or a railway-station commuter will find plenty to like here. The Spring is cheap, cheerful, and makes an awful lot of sense.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Dacia Spring leasing offers from leading providers on our Dacia Spring page.

Check out the Dacia Spring deals or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…