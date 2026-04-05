Car Deal of the Day: MINI Countryman Electric looks a retro EV hero at £290 a month

More than 300 miles of range

Concept car cabin design

£290 a month

The MINI Countryman Electric is a car with a wide range of attributes that many manufacturers struggle to match – it’s eye-catching, drives well and is a practical, family-oriented SUV. And at the moment, thanks to the Auto Express Buy A Car service, it’s something of a bargain, too.

Thanks to Carwow Leasey, you can get your hands on a Countryman Electric for just £290 a month, representing excellent value for MINI’s largest all-electric car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Based on a four-year agreement, this deal requires an initial payment of £3,786 with an annual mileage limit of 6,000 miles – although should you wish to bump this up to 10,000 miles a year, it’ll only cost an extra £17 a month.

While the previous Countryman was available only with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains, the third-generation version makes full use of the BMW Group’s UKL2 platform, and as a result is offered with pure-electric power for the first time.

In fact, the Countryman Electric makes a great EV option, because it drives as well as the BMW iX1, but gives you a bit more character thanks to MINI’s funky design. A 66.5kWh battery allows for a decent 308-mile range, while topping it up from 10 to 80 per cent via a rapid charger will take around half an hour. And because this is a Carwow Leasey deal, there’s also 20 per cent off Gridserve charging for the first year of the lease.

Thanks to a 204bhp electric motor, there’s a sprightly 8.6-second 0-62mph time, but the MINI will feel better in the bends compared to many of its rivals – the steering (as you’d expect from the brand) is well-judged, and despite being a high-riding SUV, there’s a good level of composure too.

However, the party piece of the Countryman Electric is undoubtedly its interior. The 9.4-inch circular OLED display dominates the dash and combines retro style with cutting-edge technology. It endows the Countryman with a concept-car look that makes it stand out from rivals, and is complemented by the knitted dashboard material and various rounded designs inside.

It’s not all form without function, though, as there’s a decent 460-litre boot and cabin space will be generous enough for most families.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MINI Countryman leasing offers from leading providers on our MINI Countryman Electric page.

Check out the MINI Countryman deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…