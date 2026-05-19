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Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal 6 delivers an ocean of value at £218 a month

The BYD Seal 6 is considerably cheaper than its nearest competition and is our Deal of the Day for 19 May.

By:George Armitage
19 May 2026
New BYD Seal 6 DM-i Touring - front cornering
  • Stylish design; big boot
  • Big-battery Comfort model – 62-mile EV range
  • Only £217.76 a month

If you want an example of how aggressively Chinese car makers are disrupting the UK market, then take a look at today's leasing deal, because you can have a family-sized plug-in hybrid estate car for less than the average European supermini.

Scouring the Auto Express Buy A Car service, we found Leasing Options is offering the BYD Seal 6 Touring for a shockingly low £217.76 a month.

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All that's needed to get the ball rolling with this two-year deal is an initial payment of £3,013.11. That might seem a little steep, but remember that low monthly payment. Alternatively, you could always lower the initial payment from 12 months to nine for £2,541.63, and this sees the monthly outlay rise to only £237.96.

Mileage is capped at a default 5,000 a year, with 6,000 and 8,000 coming in at around £10 and £31 extra a month respectively. 

The Seal 6 is BYD's rival to family plug-in favourites such as the Volkswagen Passat. It's a stylish load-lugger that promises super-low running costs.

What's great about this deal is that it's for the larger-battery model. Comfort spec brings a 19kWh battery mated to the 1.5-litre petrol engine, allowing a claimed electric range of 62 miles. 

Being an estate car, practicality is important – and the Seal 6 doesn't disappoint. At 500 litres, boot space is comparable with rivals, and while the 1,535-litre total loading area falls short of what’s on offer in the VW Passat and Skoda Superb, it'll still be more than enough for most families. 

Comfort spec also brings luxuries such as a larger touchscreen, heated seats and steering wheel. 

New BYD Seal 6 DM-i Touring - front interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BYD Seal 6 Touring leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Seal 6 Touring page.

Deals on BYD Seal 6 rivals

Volkswagen Passat

Volkswagen Passat

New in-stock Volkswagen PassatCash £36,924Avg. savings £3,461
New Volkswagen Passat

Configure now

Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

New in-stock Skoda SuperbCash £28,772Avg. savings £9,489
New Skoda Superb

Configure now

BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

New in-stock BMW 3 SeriesCash £36,002Avg. savings £8,463
New BMW 3 Series

Configure now

Check out the BYD Seal 6 Touring deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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