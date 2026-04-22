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Car Deal of the Day: Jeep Compass is rugged SUV for a cool £210 a month

The Jeep Compass is a more rough-and-ready alternative to the Vauxhall Grandland. It’s our Deal of the Day for 16 May

By:Tom Jervis
16 May 2026
Jeep Compass
  • Rugged looks
  • Lots of standard equipment
  • Only £209.99 per month

If you’re looking for an affordable-yet-rugged family crossover, the de facto option has long been the Dacia Duster. But if it’s a bit too spartan for you, today’s Deal of the Day might be the answer, as the fully-loaded Jeep Compass e-Hybrid First Edition is now available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service for just over £200 per month.

Offered by Pink Car Leasing, this leasing deal gets you behind the wheel of the Compass First Edition for £209.99 per month over two years, following a £2,718.86 (12-month) initial payment. It comes with an annual mileage cap of 5,000.

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If you prefer, you can reduce the up-front cost to £1,879.62, increase the annual mileage to 8,000 and the monthly cost will only rise to £280.10. This equates to a total cost over two years of £8,321.92.

In case you were wondering, the Compass e-Hybrid is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 142bhp and, according to Jeep, should return almost 50mpg. It might only be front-wheel drive, but it’s claimed to be able to ford streams up to 408mm, while the ‘Selec-Terrain’ toggle switch offers modes for mud and snow driving.

The well-equipped First Edition model is pretty luxurious for a car this affordable, with heated seats, a heated windshield, Level 2 autonomous driving, a powered bootlid and a reversing camera. It also gets matrix LED headlights with an illuminated version of Jeep’s trademark seven-slot grille. A 16-inch touchscreen houses the usual sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Jeep Compass - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jeep Compass leasing offers from leading providers on our Jeep Compass page.

Deals on Jeep Compass rivals

Mazda Cx-5

Mazda Cx-5

New in-stock Mazda Cx-5
New Mazda Cx-5

Configure now

Toyota Rav4

Toyota Rav4

New in-stock Toyota Rav4Cash £43,845
New Toyota Rav4

Configure now

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New in-stock Hyundai TucsonCash £26,635Avg. savings £5,613
New Hyundai Tucson

Configure now

Check out the Jeep Compass deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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