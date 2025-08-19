Car Deal of the Day: Form an orderly queue, Cupra’s Formentor is only £213 a month

Head-turning styling

V2 model is very well equipped

Only £212.96 a month

Cupra's newest model, the Raval – which we drove last week for the very first time – owes much of its sporty, rebellious and premium feel to the car that kickstarted Cupra's split from SEAT, the Formentor. And right now you can have this slice of Spanish style for a mere £213 a month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

This two-year deal comes from Leasing Options and requires an initial payment of £2,955.51. It's a 12-month upfront sum but, by switching to a nine-month initial payment, you'll save nearly £500. Go for this and the monthly payment jumps from £212.96 to £232.95.

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In terms of mileage allowance, it's capped at a default 5,000 a year. You can nudge this up to 6,000 for £9 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment plan, or £10 on the nine-month. Changing up to 8,000 a year comes to just under £30 extra a month on both options, so this deal is probably better for lower mileage drivers.

The latest Formentor wears Cupra's current design cues including sharp creases and triangular detailing. Despite its advancing years it's still a great looking car.

This deal gets you the V2, which is arguably the pick of the model range. So, along with the V1's 12-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity, front and rear parking sensors and predictive adaptive cruise control, it has 19-inch two-tone alloy wheels, heated and electrically adjustable front seats, a rear view camera, and a hands-free electric tailgate.

Power comes from one of Volkswagen Group's ubiquitous 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engines. With 148bhp, it's a fine performer, and the engine is matched to an excellent six-speed manual gearbox. The car is a hoot to drive, too, with an agile chassis and sharp steering.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Formentor leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Formentor page.

Check out the Cupra Formentor deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…