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Car Deal of the Day: Form an orderly queue, Cupra’s Formentor is only £213 a month

The car that kickstarted the Cupra brand is currently a real steal. The Formentor is our Deal of the Day for 13 May.

By:George Armitage
13 May 2026
Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid - front cornering
  • Head-turning styling
  • V2 model is very well equipped
  • Only £212.96 a month

Cupra's newest model, the Raval – which we drove last week for the very first time – owes much of its sporty, rebellious and premium feel to the car that kickstarted Cupra's split from SEAT, the Formentor. And right now you can have this slice of Spanish style for a mere £213 a month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

This two-year deal comes from Leasing Options and requires an initial payment of £2,955.51. It's a 12-month upfront sum but, by switching to a nine-month initial payment, you'll save nearly £500. Go for this and the monthly payment jumps from £212.96 to £232.95.

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In terms of mileage allowance, it's capped at a default 5,000 a year. You can nudge this up to 6,000 for £9 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment plan, or £10 on the nine-month. Changing up to 8,000 a year comes to just under £30 extra a month on both options, so this deal is probably better for lower mileage drivers.

The latest Formentor wears Cupra's current design cues including sharp creases and triangular detailing. Despite its advancing years it's still a great looking car.

This deal gets you the V2, which is arguably the pick of the model range. So, along with the V1's 12-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity, front and rear parking sensors and predictive adaptive cruise control, it has 19-inch two-tone alloy wheels, heated and electrically adjustable front seats, a rear view camera, and a hands-free electric tailgate. 

Power comes from one of Volkswagen Group's ubiquitous 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engines. With 148bhp, it's a fine performer, and the engine is matched to an excellent six-speed manual gearbox. The car is a hoot to drive, too, with an agile chassis and sharp steering.     

Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Formentor leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Formentor page.

Deals on Cupra Formentor rivals

BMW X2

BMW X2

New BMW X2From £404 ppm**
Peugeot 408

Peugeot 408

New Peugeot 408From £424 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

New Mercedes-Benz GLA

Check out the Cupra Formentor deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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