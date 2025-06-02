Car Deal of the Day: Citroen C5 Aircross is a super-comfy SUV for just £190 a month

Stylish design; comfortable seats and ride

Top-spec Max model

Only £190.12 a month

With its bold styling, plush driving manners and high equipment levels, you might expect the Citroen C5 Aircross to be at the more expensive end of the mid-size SUV sector. But that's not the case with the Auto Express Buy A Car service, because you can currently bag the French family favourite for under £200 a month.

This scintillating deal for the range-topping petrol model comes from Embrace Leasing. It's a two-year agreement with a monthly outlay of just £190.12, and requires £2,639.44 to be put down as an initial payment.

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That's very reasonable in our book, but you might want to reduce that initial upfront cost. Tweaking the deal to a nine-month initial payment comes in at £209.04 a month after putting down £2,239.36.

The C5 Aircross is one of the newest mid-sized SUVs around, and has design flair by the bucketload. The styling is enhanced further with this top-spec Max model, which gets matrix LED headlights, 19-inch diamond-cut alloys, and gold-coloured trim.

The goodies carry over to the inside with an eight-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats and steering wheel, a head-up display, and smart blue upholstery for the 'Advanced Comfort' seats. These luxuries just add to what is a nicely designed and constructed interior, complete with high-quality materials and textiles, and an excellent 'waterfall' portrait touchscreen.

Powering this maxed-out Citroen is a 1.2-litre hybrid set-up, which pairs a three-cylinder petrol engine with a small battery to give 142bhp. It's powerful enough, but the C5 Aircross's real trump card is how comfortable and refined it is to drive.

It's also a very practical car – one of the larger cars of its type, with loads of rear passenger space and a roomy 565-litre boot.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Citroen C5 Aircross leasing offers from leading providers on our Citroen C5 Aircross page.

Check out the Citroen C5 Aircross deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…