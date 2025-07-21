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Car Deal of the Day: Renault Symbioz SUV is simply unmissable at £153 a month

It might not be flashy, but the Renault Symbioz will appeal to budget-conscious families. It’s our Deal of the Day for 15 May.

By:Ryan Birch
15 May 2026
Renault Symbioz - front action
  • Easy to drive; sliding back seats
  • Well-equipped Techno model
  • Only £152.80 a month

The cheapest Renault to lease right now isn't the chic Clio or adorable 5 E-Tech, but a family-friendly SUV. 

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the Nissan Qashqai-sized Renault Symbioz for a bonkers £152.80 a month for two years, after an initial payment of £2,233.59.

You can slash that initial upfront cost by over £300 if you tweak the 12-month payment to nine months. Do this and the monthly outlay only rises to £166.79, which is still very reasonable in our book.

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The Renault Symbioz isn't the flashiest SUV around, but it's practical and well-equipped – and that'll be enough for many families. There's a natty sliding rear bench seat to free up greater legroom or liberate more space in the 492-litre boot, and the interior is festooned with cubbies to store things in. 

This deal gets you the Techno model, which throws in 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, and a large portrait touchscreen with Google built-in

Powering the Symbioz is a 1.3-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid petrol engine, paired with a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox. 

Performance is perfectly decent with 0-62mph taking just over 11 seconds, but the real star is fuel economy – Renault claims nearly 48mpg on the WLTP combined cycle.

At this price, the Symbioz makes a strong case for being the perfect SUV for families on a budget.  

Renault Symbioz - cabin

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault Symbioz leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault Symbioz page.

Check out the Renault Symbioz deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on the Symbioz and alternatives

Renault Symbioz

Renault Symbioz

New in-stock Renault SymbiozCash £23,890Avg. savings £3,951
New Renault Symbioz

Configure now

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New in-stock Nissan QashqaiCash £25,333Avg. savings £5,965
New Nissan Qashqai

Configure now

Skoda Karoq

Skoda Karoq

New in-stock Skoda KaroqCash £26,723Avg. savings £4,514
New Skoda Karoq

Configure now

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Ryan Birch - content editor, auto express
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

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