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Car Deal of the Day: Family favourite Mazda CX-5 for a super low £264 a month

Mazda’s family SUV combines efficiency and enjoyable driving characteristics. It’s our Deal of the Day for 11 June.

By:George Armitage
11 Jun 2026
Mazda CX-5 - front cornering
  • Latest, just-launched model
  • Excellent to drive
  • Only £263.58 a month

The Mazda CX-5 has long stood apart from the SUV mainstream by combining all the things that families want, such as space and versatility, but adding a dose of sporting flair and driving fun. 

The Japanese carmaker has just launched a brand new version, so it's surprising to see lease deals as tempting as this.

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Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering the CX-5 for as little as £263.58 per month. It's a four-year deal that requires an initial 12-month payment of £3,457.96 to get it underway, while mileage is capped at an impressive 6,000 a year.

Naturally, you can tweak the deal to suit your budget. Knock the initial payment down to nine months and you'll save over £600, with the monthly outlay only rising to £277.70. 

You can raise the mileage limit to 8,000 if you wish for around £9 extra a month, but the 6,000-mile cap of this deal will probably be enough for most. 

The latest CX-5 sticks with its petrol focus, shunning electric power. Yes, it is a mild-hybrid, but, for a new car, it's an anomaly in today’s electric-focused world. The 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine delivers a perfectly reasonable 139bhp, while fuel economy comes to just over 40mpg.

Prime-Line trim is the order of the day here, and despite its entry-level billing it still gets 17-inch alloys, parking sensors front and rear, and a 12.9-inch infotainment screen with Google built-in.    

Mazda CX-5 - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Mazda CX-5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Mazda CX-5 page.

Deals on Mazda CX-5 rivals

Honda Cr-V

Honda Cr-V

New in-stock Honda Cr-VCash £45,104Avg. savings £3,124
New Honda Cr-V

Configure now

Toyota Rav4

Toyota Rav4

New in-stock Toyota Rav4Cash £43,845
New Toyota Rav4

Configure now

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

New in-stock Volkswagen TiguanCash £35,924Avg. savings £3,411
New Volkswagen Tiguan

Configure now

Check out the Mazda CX-5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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