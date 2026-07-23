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Car Deal of the Day: The MGS9 is a major chunk of family SUV for just £257 a month

The MGS9 gives you seven seats without breaking the bank. It’s our Deal of the Day for July 23.

By:George Armitage
23 Jul 2026
MGS9 - front cornering
  • Loads of interior space; plenty of kit
  • 63-mile pure-electric range
  • Only £257.34 a month

The MGS9 may be the largest car the Chinese-owned British brand offers in the UK, but it needn’t come with a big price.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, AA Lease is offering the large plug-in hybrid SUV for a mere £257.34 a month right now on a three-year term. 

To get the deal up and running, you’ll need to lay down £3,387.08 as a 12-month initial payment – a bit chunky, perhaps, but that’s the reason for the low monthly payments. 

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Switching to a nine-month outlay comes in at £2,836.91 and £281.99 a month, while adjusting the mileage cap from the default 5,000 to 8,000 will cost between £18 and £22 depending on which initial payment you choose.

There’s more to the MG’s repertoire than just size, though. Under the bonnet lies a frugal plug-in hybrid powertrain, which sees a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 24.7kWh battery for a claimed range of 63 miles and over 350mpg fuel economy. Be warned, though – you won’t achieve anything approaching three figures if you don’t constantly charge the car and drive mostly on electric power. 

The MGS9 is a very spacious seven-seat SUV, and while the rearmost seats are more appropriate for children than adults, they give the car a welcome dose of flexibility. The middle row is positively enormous, and boot capacity even stands at 332 litres with all the seats in place, which is undeniably impressive. 

Interior fit and finish is good, plus the big MG has all the equipment you could need and much more besides. 

This deal gets you Comfort spec, which has heated front seats, a panoramic opening sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power tailgate and a 360-degree parking camera. 

MGS9 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MGS9 leasing offers from leading providers on our MGS9 page.

Deals on MGS9 rivals

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

New in-stock Skoda KodiaqCash £34,904Avg. savings £4,673
New Skoda Kodiaq

Configure now

KIA Sorento

KIA Sorento

New in-stock KIA SorentoCash £40,365Avg. savings £3,749
New KIA Sorento

Configure now

Jaecoo 8

Jaecoo 8

New in-stock Jaecoo 8Cash £43,045Avg. savings £2,407
New Jaecoo 8

Configure now

Check out the MGS9 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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