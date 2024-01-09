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Car Deal of the Day: we’ve never seen the Toyota bZ4X look so affordable

Boosted with a longer range in 2025, the latest Toyota bZ4X is an attractive electric SUV. It’s our Deal of the Day for July 22

By:George Armitage
22 Jul 2026
Toyota bZ4X - front action
  • Good to drive and efficient 
  • 352-mile EV range
  • Only £276.06 a month

Leasing prices for the boldly-styled Toyota bZ4X have been slowly falling over the past few months, with today's deal coming at a price that offers outstanding value for money. 

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the electric SUV for just £276.06 a month for four years. A 12-month initial payment is required, which comes to £3,702.72, and the annual mileage cap is 5,000. 

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Switching to a nine-month initial payment might be the favourite option for many, because it brings roughly a £700 upfront saving, with the monthly price only rising to £294.90. Increasing the mileage cap to 8,000 costs around a tenner extra a month on both initial payment options. 

Toyota gave the bZ4X a very welcome update in 2025 that not only tweaked the styling, but more importantly, boosted the driving range. It means the bZ4X is far more competitive with other electric SUVs, such as the Skoda Enyaq

Happily, this deal gets you the larger battery pack. At 73kWh, Toyota claims a range of 352 miles before a top-up is required, and we've found the latest bZ4X to be pretty efficient. 

Mid-spec Design is the trim on offer here, and it gets a 14-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, smart-looking 18-inch alloys, ambient lighting and a heat pump to ensure maximum efficiency in colder weather. 

The bZ4X is a surprisingly fun car to drive, with an agile chassis and well weighted steering. It's quick, too – the 224bhp electric motor gives a 0-62mph sprint time of 7.4 seconds.   

Toyota bZ4X - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Toyota bZ4X leasing offers from leading providers on our Toyota bZ4X page.

Deals on Toyota bZ4X rivals

Nissan Ariya

Nissan Ariya

New Nissan AriyaFrom £360 ppm**
Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Enyaq

New Skoda EnyaqFrom £320 ppm**
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New Tesla Model YFrom £405 ppm**

Check out the Toyota bZ4X deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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