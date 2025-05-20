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Car Deal of the Day: Sharp-looking Peugeot E-3008 can be yours for only £210 a month

Electric family cars don’t have to be dull or expensive, as the desirable E-3008 SUV shows. It’s our Deal of the Day for 18 July

By:Antony Ingram
18 Jul 2026
Peugeot E-3008 UK - front cornering
  • GT-spec car with a 73kWh, 326-mile battery
  • £2,875 initial payment followed by £210 a month
  • Two-year deal, 5,000 miles per year

Family life means settling down and getting something boring, right? Have kids, get an anonymous blob to plonk on the driveway; as long as it fits a child seat and doesn’t cost the earth to run, job done.

That might have been the case in the past, but today you can go for something way more stylish, like the Peugeot E-3008. You certainly couldn’t call it an anonymous blob, but it still fits that child seat, and with electric power and on a £210-a-month deal from Select Car Leasing, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, it’ll tick the box for affordable running costs, too.

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The basic terms get you an E-3008 in GT trim with a 73kWh battery pack for £210.12 a month over two years, with an initial payment of £2,875.44 and a 5,000-mile annual limit. You can, of course, tweak all these elements to your personal needs, which changes the monthlies accordingly, but that’s not a bad starting point.

While the E-3008 isn’t our favourite car in this highly competitive segment, it does have several things on its side. Styling’s the car’s strongest suit – check out that fastback roofline, the unusual parallel spokes on the wheels and Peugeot’s lion-claw motif in the front and rear lights. The cabin’s even better. For design and quality it’s among the best in the class, with a futuristic dashboard that makes you feel like you’re piloting a Star Trek shuttlecraft.

It doesn’t have a sporty drive to match those looks despite the ride being a little firmer than you might like, but refinement is good and the electric motor packs a useful 207bhp punch. It’s efficient, too – the 73kWh battery pack is good for a claimed 326 miles on a charge.

Peugeot E-3008 UK - front seats

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot E-3008 leasing offers from leading providers on our Peugeot E-3008 page.

Deals on Peugeot E-3008 rivals

KIA EV6

KIA EV6

New in-stock KIA EV6Cash £35,775Avg. savings £4,956
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Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Enyaq

New in-stock Skoda EnyaqCash £34,328Avg. savings £5,481
New Skoda Enyaq

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Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New in-stock Tesla Model Y
New Tesla Model Y

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Check out the Peugeot E-3008 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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Antony Ingram
Antony Ingram

Antony is a freelance motoring writer with more than 15 years of experience in everything from the latest wave of hybrid and electric vehicles, to sports cars, supercars and classics. You’ll find him covering a little of everything on Auto Express.

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