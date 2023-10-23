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Car Deal of the Day: Top-selling Tesla Model Y for £320 a month

It’s popular for a reason – Tesla’s Model Y is our Deal of the Day for July 14

By:George Armitage
14 Jul 2026
Tesla Model Y - front cornering
  • Comfortable, refined drive
  • 314-mile range
  • Only £319.82 a month

The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling new car in June, and it's easy to see why with deals like this one.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Evans Halshaw is offering the popular American electric SUV for a real snip right now. 

After a 12-month initial payment of £4,077.83, this deal comes in at a mere £319.82 a month with a 5,000-mile annual mileage cap. It's the lowest price we've seen for the Model Y for quite a while. 

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If that initial payment is a little steep for you, tweaking the terms to nine months nets a £690 saving. Go for this and the monthly outlay only rises to £349.80. Meanwhile, adjusting the mileage to 8,000 costs around £25 extra a month on both nine and 12-month initial payment plans.

This deal gets you the first rung on the Model Y ladder – the ‘Standard’ otherwise known as ‘Rear-Wheel Drive’. 

It may do without the higher Premium models’ full-width light bars, and only have fabric and ‘vegan’ leather upholstery, but there’s Tesla’s trademark minimalist interior design and fantastic infotainment system. 

Tesla keeps tight-lipped about battery sizes, but we do know this version of the Model Y can travel up to 314 miles before needing to be topped up. A 292bhp rear-mounted electric motor gives spirited performance, with 0-62mph taking less than seven seconds. 

The latest Model Y is the most refined yet, with recently improved ride and handling. It’s still a very enjoyable car to drive, plus, with Tesla’s intuitive technology and Supercharging capabilities, it offers a stress-free ownership experience.   

Tesla Model Y - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Tesla Model Y leasing offers from leading providers on our Tesla Model Y page.

Deals on Tesla Model Y rivals

KIA EV5

KIA EV5

New in-stock KIA EV5Cash £35,495Avg. savings £4,505
New KIA EV5

Configure now

Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Enyaq

New in-stock Skoda EnyaqCash £34,328Avg. savings £5,481
New Skoda Enyaq

Configure now

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E

New in-stock Ford Mustang Mach-ECash £38,026Avg. savings £13,825
New Ford Mustang Mach-E

Configure now

Check out the Tesla Model Y deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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