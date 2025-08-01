Car Deal of the Day: Classy Audi A6 saloon for only £337 a month

Refined drive; classy looks

Well equipped Sport model

Only £337.33 a month

The Audi A6 is an institution in the badge-obsessed world of the company-car park. Known for its classy demeanour, strong tech levels and high-quality feel, the A6 always has been a top choice. It's also a very affordable option on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Carwow Leasey is offering the posh A6 for just £337.33 a month right now on a four-year deal. A 12-month initial payment is required to get the ball rolling, and this comes to £4,342.96.

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If that upfront sum is a little chunky, a nine-month payment comes in at nearly £850 less and only sees the monthly outlay rise to £354.37.

Mileage, meanwhile, is at a default 5,000 miles, but we'd wager most people will raise this to 8,000. This can be done for around £7 extra a month on either initial payment options.

This deal gets you the 2.0 TFSI in Sport guise, which is the basic model.

That's no hardship, though, because this trim comes with plenty of corporate-car-style luxuries, such as sat-nav, Audi's Drive and Park assistance package, 18-inch alloy wheels and, rather impressively, Matrix-LED headlights.

The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that lies under the bonnet is a smooth performer. With 201bhp, it has more than enough poke, with 0-62mph taking 8.2 seconds and a top speed of 151mph.

A standard-fit seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission slips through gears beautifully, and overall, the A6 is a very relaxed and refined way to travel.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi A6 leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi A6 page.

Check out the Audi A6 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…