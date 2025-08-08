Car Deal of the Day: Mighty Audi RS 3 hyper hatch for only £425 a month

Five-cylinder thrills

£424.69 per month

Two-year deal at 5,000 miles a year

Five seems to be a pretty good number for pop bands, but it works pretty well for cylinders, too. It used to be a fairly popular format, but today one of the few cars left with a five-pot engine is the Audi RS 3, and even that’s not long for this world.

Seems like a good excuse to get behind the wheel, though, before the sonorous five-cylinder is gone for good, which is where today’s deal comes in. Via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can get an RS 3 for £424.69 per month through Carwow Leasey on a two-year deal.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s a £5391.28 initial payment to consider and a 5,000-mile mileage limit, while maintenance is not included, but the RS 3 will be fresh out of the factory and you’ve got a choice of colours if you’d like to stretch the budget a little further.

Spec-wise you’re looking at the standard model, but that doesn’t mean low levels of equipment, as the RS 3 is one of the fanciest hatchbacks on the market. A 12.3-inch virtual cockpit display (with a G-meter and other performance features) and leather trim over well-bolstered sports seats are standard.

As is, of course, that 394bhp turbocharged 2.5-litre in-line five, good for 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds and 155mph, thanks to the combined efforts of a torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system and dual-clutch gearbox. The torque vectoring helps in corners, too, where the latest RS 3 is more capable, and fun, than ever.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi RS 3 page.

Check out the Audi RS 3 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...