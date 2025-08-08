Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Mighty Audi RS 3 hyper hatch for only £425 a month

The RS 3 is a rare breed thanks to its fire-breathing five-pot, and our Deal of the Day for 11 July keeps it affordable

By:Antony Ingram
11 Jul 2026
Audi RS 3 Sportback - front action
  • Five-cylinder thrills
  • £424.69 per month
  • Two-year deal at 5,000 miles a year

Five seems to be a pretty good number for pop bands, but it works pretty well for cylinders, too. It used to be a fairly popular format, but today one of the few cars left with a five-pot engine is the Audi RS 3, and even that’s not long for this world.

Seems like a good excuse to get behind the wheel, though, before the sonorous five-cylinder is gone for good, which is where today’s deal comes in. Via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can get an RS 3 for £424.69 per month through Carwow Leasey on a two-year deal.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s a £5391.28 initial payment to consider and a 5,000-mile mileage limit, while maintenance is not included, but the RS 3 will be fresh out of the factory and you’ve got a choice of colours if you’d like to stretch the budget a little further.

Spec-wise you’re looking at the standard model, but that doesn’t mean low levels of equipment, as the RS 3 is one of the fanciest hatchbacks on the market. A 12.3-inch virtual cockpit display (with a G-meter and other performance features) and leather trim over well-bolstered sports seats are standard.

As is, of course, that 394bhp turbocharged 2.5-litre in-line five, good for 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds and 155mph, thanks to the combined efforts of a torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system and dual-clutch gearbox. The torque vectoring helps in corners, too, where the latest RS 3 is more capable, and fun, than ever.

Audi RS 3 Sportback - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi RS 3 page.

Deals on Audi RS 3 rivals

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

New in-stock Volkswagen GolfCash £26,706Avg. savings £2,419
New Volkswagen Golf

Configure now

BMW 1 Series

BMW 1 Series

New in-stock BMW 1 SeriesCash £29,427Avg. savings £3,935
New BMW 1 Series

Configure now

Mercedes-Benz A Class

Mercedes-Benz A Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz A ClassCash £31,870
New Mercedes-Benz A Class

Configure now

Check out the Audi RS 3 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Antony Ingram
Antony Ingram

Antony is a freelance motoring writer with more than 15 years of experience in everything from the latest wave of hybrid and electric vehicles, to sports cars, supercars and classics. You’ll find him covering a little of everything on Auto Express.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Hot Skoda Enyaq Coupé vRS for a cool £373 a month
Skoda Enyaq Coupé vRS - front

Car Deal of the Day: Hot Skoda Enyaq Coupé vRS for a cool £373 a month

Electric Skoda packs power and practicality, at a great price. It’s our Deal of the Day for July 10
News
10 Jul 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Tiny MG3 for an equally small £148 a month
MG 3 Hybrid + long-term test - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Tiny MG3 for an equally small £148 a month

In many ways, the MG3 is the perfect affordable hybrid supermini. It’s our Deal of the Day for July 9
News
9 Jul 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Big-battery Citroen e-C3 Aircross for a tiny £154 a month
Citroen C3 Aircross UK - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Big-battery Citroen e-C3 Aircross for a tiny £154 a month

The Citroen e-C3 Aircross offers space and a decent electric range for a low price. It’s our Deal of the Day for July 8
News
8 Jul 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Omoda 5 offers big value for a small £204 a month
2024 Omoda 5 prototype - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Omoda 5 offers big value for a small £204 a month

The Omoda 5 offers great value for family buyers and is our Deal of the Day for July 7
News
7 Jul 2026

Most Popular

New Dacia Striker 2026 preview: prices, specs and release date
Ellis Hyde with the Dacia Striker

New Dacia Striker 2026 preview: prices, specs and release date

The rugged yet athletic estate car is, in essence, an Audi A6 Allroad for a third of the price
News
10 Jul 2026
New BYD Dolphin G arrives in the UK for a huge £6k less than key rivals
BYD Dolphin G Goodwood

New BYD Dolphin G arrives in the UK for a huge £6k less than key rivals

The BYD Dolphin G supermini gets big-car technology, with all versions costing less than £30,000
News
10 Jul 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Big-battery Citroen e-C3 Aircross for a tiny £154 a month
Citroen C3 Aircross UK - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Big-battery Citroen e-C3 Aircross for a tiny £154 a month

The Citroen e-C3 Aircross offers space and a decent electric range for a low price. It’s our Deal of the Day for July 8
News
8 Jul 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content