Car Deal of the Day: Omoda 5 offers big value for a small £204 a month

Lots of standard kit

Fuel-sipping hybrid

Only £203.81 a month

Last week we featured the swoopy Omoda 7 as our Deal of the Day because it offers outstanding value. But since then, its smaller sister has swept in at temptingly low price, which might make you question whether the larger car is worth the extra dosh.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This two-year deal comes from Leasing Options, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and requires a mere £2,641.23 as a 12-month initial payment to get it under way. Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at a default 5,000 a year.

Adjusting the terms could offer better value for money if you want to pay less up front. Switching to a nine-month initial payment will save you £900 with the monthly price rising to £203.81, and a six-month initial payment comes in at £1,785.15 and £230.86 a month.

However, whichever initial payment you choose, this deal is better for lower-mileage drivers, because bumping up the allowance to 8,000 costs between £40 and £50 extra a month whichever initial payment you choose.

You'll be getting your Omoda 5 in medieval-sounding Knight trim, which brings twin 12.3-inch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-way electrically operated driver's seat, heated front seats, and a rear-view camera with 'dynamic guidelines'.