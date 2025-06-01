Car Deal of the Day: Omoda 5 offers big value for a small £204 a month
The Omoda 5 offers great value for family buyers and is our Deal of the Day for July 7
- Lots of standard kit
- Fuel-sipping hybrid
- Only £203.81 a month
Last week we featured the swoopy Omoda 7 as our Deal of the Day because it offers outstanding value. But since then, its smaller sister has swept in at temptingly low price, which might make you question whether the larger car is worth the extra dosh.
This two-year deal comes from Leasing Options, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and requires a mere £2,641.23 as a 12-month initial payment to get it under way. Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at a default 5,000 a year.
Adjusting the terms could offer better value for money if you want to pay less up front. Switching to a nine-month initial payment will save you £900 with the monthly price rising to £203.81, and a six-month initial payment comes in at £1,785.15 and £230.86 a month.
However, whichever initial payment you choose, this deal is better for lower-mileage drivers, because bumping up the allowance to 8,000 costs between £40 and £50 extra a month whichever initial payment you choose.
You'll be getting your Omoda 5 in medieval-sounding Knight trim, which brings twin 12.3-inch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-way electrically operated driver's seat, heated front seats, and a rear-view camera with 'dynamic guidelines'.
What's great about this deal is that it's not for the entry-level petrol version, but the full-hybrid model. This sees a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a small electric motor and a 1.83kWh battery pack.
It operates much like a Toyota system, with the petrol engine recharging that small battery rather than allowing the motor to drive long distances in EV mode. This gives excellent fuel economy, with 52.2mpg claimed.
Omoda has tweaked the 5 since it first arrived in Britain, and it shows. True, the Kia Sportage and Ford Kuga are sharper steers, but the Omoda still feels perfectly decent on a twisting road, plus it deals with potholed urban roads with ease.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Omoda 5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Omoda 5 page.
Deals on Omoda 5 rivals
Check out the Omoda 5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…