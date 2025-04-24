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Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Terramar flaunts true Spanish style for £224 per month

The Cupra Terramar is a sporty and well-rounded family SUV, and our Deal of the Day for 4 July

By:Ellis Hyde
4 Jul 2026
Cupra Terramar - front full width
  • Daring design paired with driver-focused cabin
  • Plenty of space and standard kit
  • Only £224 per month on a three-year lease

Some family SUVs might be bland boxes, but the Cupra Terramar offers a good hit of spice with its bold styling, driver-focused interior design and engaging driving experience. It's still comfortable and offers plenty of space though, and you can have all this style and all this substance for just £224 per month. 

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, we found this offer for a three-year lease on the Cupra Terramar in V1 trim from Leasing Options. It requires an initial outlay of £3,097, which we think is reasonable, and it means you pay less than £250 per month afterwards. 

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If you think that initial payment is too high, don’t worry. You can reduce it from the equivalent of 12 months of payments to only six months, which is £1,971, and that increases the monthly cost only to around £260. 

Both those prices include the standard limit of 5,000 miles a year, but you’re probably going to cover more than that if you’ve got a family to ferry around. Again, you can increase the allowance to 8,000 miles for just £17 extra a month, or push it up to 10,000 miles and still pay only £252 per month. 

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Even though this is an entry-level V1 model, the Terramar features a lengthy standard kit that includes 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.9-inch touchscreen with sat-nav plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch driver’s display, sports seats up front, a reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and plenty of other driver-assistance tech. An electric tailgate also comes as standard.

The car features a generous 540 litres of boot capacity, which can be expanded to 630 litres with the rear bench slid forward. The cabin feels more driver-focused than those of other family SUVs, featuring lots of Cupra’s signature copper detailing and lots of physical buttons, including a special one to activate Cupra mode when it’s time to vamos.

Cupra Terramar - dashboard

Don’t underestimate the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine under the bonnet, because it delivers punchy 148bhp performance and refined smoothness. It’s pretty frugal, too, with Cupra claiming more than 47mpg, and it’s paired with a slick seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Terramar leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Terramar page.

Deals on Cupra Terramar rivals

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

New in-stock Volkswagen TiguanCash £35,924Avg. savings £3,270
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Toyota Rav4

Toyota Rav4

New in-stock Toyota Rav4Cash £43,845
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Mazda Cx-30

Mazda Cx-30

New in-stock Mazda Cx-30Cash £23,650Avg. savings £3,650
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Check out the Cupra Terramar deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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