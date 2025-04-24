Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Terramar flaunts true Spanish style for £224 per month

Daring design paired with driver-focused cabin

Plenty of space and standard kit

Only £224 per month on a three-year lease

Some family SUVs might be bland boxes, but the Cupra Terramar offers a good hit of spice with its bold styling, driver-focused interior design and engaging driving experience. It's still comfortable and offers plenty of space though, and you can have all this style and all this substance for just £224 per month.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, we found this offer for a three-year lease on the Cupra Terramar in V1 trim from Leasing Options. It requires an initial outlay of £3,097, which we think is reasonable, and it means you pay less than £250 per month afterwards.

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If you think that initial payment is too high, don’t worry. You can reduce it from the equivalent of 12 months of payments to only six months, which is £1,971, and that increases the monthly cost only to around £260.

Both those prices include the standard limit of 5,000 miles a year, but you’re probably going to cover more than that if you’ve got a family to ferry around. Again, you can increase the allowance to 8,000 miles for just £17 extra a month, or push it up to 10,000 miles and still pay only £252 per month.