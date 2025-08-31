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Car Deal of the Day: Volvo XC40 is a practical family SUV for under £300 a month

A Volvo XC40 still offers plenty of style and panache despite its advancing years. It’s our Deal of the Day for 17 August.

By:George Armitage
17 Aug 2026
Volvo XC40 - front full width
  • High levels of style 
  • Desirable Plus Black trim 
  • Only £299.64 a month

It may not be the freshest model in Volvo's line-up, but there's no denying that less than £300 a month is cheap for a car that's as stylish as the XC40.

Via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, AA Lease is offering the svelte Swedish SUV for just £299.64 a month. And this is no entry-level version either, as this deal gets you the desirable 'Plus Dark' that's packed with equipment.

To get this three-year deal you'll need to hand over £3,894.68, while mileage is limited to 5,000 annually. 

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That initial payment is a 12-month sum; nine months comes in at £2,895.91 with the monthly price rising to £321.77. Adjusting the mileage limit to 8,000 will cost around £10 extra a month on both nine and 12-month initial payment options. 

The XC40 still looks and feels modern despite its advancing years, and packs a stylish design with a premium-feeling interior. 

Plus Dark makes the most of the XC40's character, adding 19-inch alloy wheels, black exterior trim, ambient lighting, keyless go, a hands-free tailgate, plus an excellent Google-based infotainment system. 

It's also practical. There's plenty of room in the back seats, while boot space stands at an impressive 443 litres.

This XC40 comes with the 'B3' powertrain, which links a smooth 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with a small electric motor and battery. This mild-hybrid set-up produces 161bhp while returning a claimed 42.7mpg.    

Volvo XC40 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volvo XC40 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volvo XC40 page.

Deals on Volvo XC40 rivals

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New in-stock Nissan QashqaiCash £25,333Avg. savings £5,987
New Nissan Qashqai

Configure now

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona

New in-stock Hyundai KonaCash £22,808Avg. savings £5,111
New Hyundai Kona

Configure now

Audi Q3

Audi Q3

New in-stock Audi Q3Cash £34,842Avg. savings £3,362
New Audi Q3

Configure now

Check out the Volvo XC40 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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