Car Deal of the Day: Volvo XC40 is a practical family SUV for under £300 a month

High levels of style

Desirable Plus Black trim

Only £299.64 a month

It may not be the freshest model in Volvo's line-up, but there's no denying that less than £300 a month is cheap for a car that's as stylish as the XC40.

Via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, AA Lease is offering the svelte Swedish SUV for just £299.64 a month. And this is no entry-level version either, as this deal gets you the desirable 'Plus Dark' that's packed with equipment.

To get this three-year deal you'll need to hand over £3,894.68, while mileage is limited to 5,000 annually.

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That initial payment is a 12-month sum; nine months comes in at £2,895.91 with the monthly price rising to £321.77. Adjusting the mileage limit to 8,000 will cost around £10 extra a month on both nine and 12-month initial payment options.

The XC40 still looks and feels modern despite its advancing years, and packs a stylish design with a premium-feeling interior.

Plus Dark makes the most of the XC40's character, adding 19-inch alloy wheels, black exterior trim, ambient lighting, keyless go, a hands-free tailgate, plus an excellent Google-based infotainment system.

It's also practical. There's plenty of room in the back seats, while boot space stands at an impressive 443 litres.

This XC40 comes with the 'B3' powertrain, which links a smooth 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with a small electric motor and battery. This mild-hybrid set-up produces 161bhp while returning a claimed 42.7mpg.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volvo XC40 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volvo XC40 page.

Check out the Volvo XC40 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…