Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer is loads better at just £206 a month

Top-spec Ultimate model

Massive 597-litre boot

Get the deal at only £206.54 a month

Once they were everywhere on Britain’s roads, but now reasonably priced, practical, family-sized estates are an increasingly rare thing. But there's still the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer, which you can bag for just £206 a month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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This two-year deal from Pink Car Lease requires just £2,677.53 to be laid down as a 12-month initial payment, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. We think this is the cheapest we've even seen the Astra load-lugger on our marketplace.

Prefer to put less cash down up front? A nine-month initial payment comes in at £2,240.31 and £226.81 a month, while raising the mileage cap to 8,000 annually calls for just an extra £11 a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment options.

Vauxhall has recently given its sharp-looking Astra a small makeover, and this deal gets you this latest model. There are tech improvements plus styling changes, the most obvious being the new nose that's now bedecked in LED lighting.

This agreement gets you the 128bhp 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol model. Performance is more than decent enough, with 0-62mph taking 9.7 seconds. But the big bonus is excellent fuel economy – Vauxhall claims nearly 50mpg on the combined cycle.