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Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer is loads better at just £206 a month

The Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer is a proper load-lugger at a very affordable price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 September

By:George Armitage
29 Sep 2026
Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer - front 3/4

Once they were everywhere on Britain’s roads, but now reasonably priced, practical, family-sized estates are an increasingly rare thing. But there's still the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer, which you can bag for just £206 a month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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This two-year deal from Pink Car Lease requires just £2,677.53 to be laid down as a 12-month initial payment, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. We think this is the cheapest we've even seen the Astra load-lugger on our marketplace. 

Prefer to put less cash down up front? A nine-month initial payment comes in at £2,240.31 and £226.81 a month, while raising the mileage cap to 8,000 annually calls for just an extra £11 a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment options. 

Vauxhall has recently given its sharp-looking Astra a small makeover, and this deal gets you this latest model. There are tech improvements plus styling changes, the most obvious being the new nose that's now bedecked in LED lighting. 

This agreement gets you the 128bhp 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol model. Performance is more than decent enough, with 0-62mph taking 9.7 seconds. But the big bonus is excellent fuel economy – Vauxhall claims nearly 50mpg on the combined cycle. 

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Better still, this deal gets you the top-spec Ultimate spec, which comes complete with matrix-LED headlights, a panoramic glass roof and super-comfortable supportive seats.

This generation of Astra has a more sporty feel than some of its predecessors, with light controls and pretty engaging handling. It's a refined car on long journeys, too, with motorway trips being quiet and comfortable. 

The Astra Sports Tourer pulls off that magic trick of looking sporty and upmarket, but also being tremendously practical. There's just under 600 litres of space in the boot, rising to more than 1,600 litres with the rear seats seats down; the luggage area is also very square and flexible.     

Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer page.

Check out the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Vauxhall Astra rivals

Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia

New in-stock Skoda OctaviaCash £21,933Avg. savings £7,974
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Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

New in-stock Volkswagen GolfCash £26,706Avg. savings £2,419
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Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla

New in-stock Toyota CorollaCash £30,845
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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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