Car Deal of the Day: Svelte BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a steal for £262 a month

Classy looks; desirable M Sport model

215bhp four-wheel drive version

Get the deal at only £262.12 a month

Ever since the Mercedes CLS of some 20 years ago, four-door coupes have been offering extra style and panache over their more sober stablemates – and that's especially true with the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. It's a more svelte and racy take on the more sensible 1 Series hatchback, but it's an upgrade that doesn't cost the earth thanks to the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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Through our marketplace, Carwow Leasey is offering the stylish four-door 2 Series for a mere £262.12 a month after a 12-month initial payment of £3,440.44, with an annual mileage cap of 5,000. It's an excellent price for a car with so much kerb appeal.

Adjusting the terms could actually yield better value, though. Switching to a nine-month initial payment saves you over £630 upfront and only raises the monthly price to £278.85. You can bump up the mileage cap to 8,000 for £21 extra a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment options.

This deal gets you the desirable M Sport model, which comes with a bodykit, stylish 18-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, Alcantara and faux leather upholstery with black and blue contrast stitching, sports seats, and illuminated aluminium trim. Plus, because this is the M Sport model, there's adaptive suspension for a firmer or plusher ride, depending on what you want.