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Car Deal of the Day: Svelte BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a steal for £262 a month

The 2 Series Gran Coupe is a stylish four-door coupe for a knockdown price right now. It’s our Deal of the Day for 28 September

By:George Armitage
28 Sep 2026
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe - front static

Ever since the Mercedes CLS of some 20 years ago, four-door coupes have been offering extra style and panache over their more sober stablemates – and that's especially true with the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. It's a more svelte and racy take on the more sensible 1 Series hatchback, but it's an upgrade that doesn't cost the earth thanks to the Auto Express Buy A Car service

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Through our marketplace, Carwow Leasey is offering the stylish four-door 2 Series for a mere £262.12 a month after a 12-month initial payment of £3,440.44, with an annual mileage cap of 5,000. It's an excellent price for a car with so much kerb appeal.

Adjusting the terms could actually yield better value, though. Switching to a nine-month initial payment saves you over £630 upfront and only raises the monthly price to £278.85. You can bump up the mileage cap to 8,000 for £21 extra a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment options.

This deal gets you the desirable M Sport model, which comes with a bodykit, stylish 18-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, Alcantara and faux leather upholstery with black and blue contrast stitching, sports seats, and illuminated aluminium trim. Plus, because this is the M Sport model, there's adaptive suspension for a firmer or plusher ride, depending on what you want.

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Powering this four-door coupe is a 215bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. It's a pokey unit, firing the car from 0-62mph in 6.4 seconds and it maxes out at 155mph. This 223i-badged model also comes with xDrive four-wheel drive, so it's grippy, agile and has extra traction when the roads are slippery.

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The 2 Series Gran Coupe gives a nice balance between engaging handling and high levels of refinement. It makes for an excellent cruiser and it's pretty frugal, too, with BMW claiming average fuel consumption of 47.9mpg.

The company updated the 2 Series Gran Coupe a little while ago, bringing a revised interior and improved technology. There's a widescreen display that incorporates both the infotainment and digital dials, and the whole cabin has an upmarket and modern look and feel. 

Rear-seat space is actually pretty good for a car with such a swooping roofline, and there's more than enough room for a pair of adults to get comfortable. Surprisingly, the boot is actually a few litres larger than the 1 Series hatch's.   

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe - front seats

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe page.

Check out the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on the 2 Series and rivals

BMW 2 Series

BMW 2 Series

New in-stock BMW 2 SeriesCash £35,246Avg. savings £5,421
New BMW 2 Series

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Audi A3

Audi A3

New in-stock Audi A3Cash £26,658Avg. savings £2,554
New Audi A3

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Mercedes-Benz A Class

Mercedes-Benz A Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz A ClassCash £31,870
New Mercedes-Benz A Class

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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