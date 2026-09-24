Verdict

Frankly, the only decision you need to make when choosing your new BMW iX3 is how much range you require. Opting for this single-motor model will save you the best part of £7,500, and the trade-off is only around 50 miles of usable range. As such, this version surpasses the xDrive50 as our top pick; you sacrifice next to nothing in the performance stakes, and its real-world versatility is all but unaffected.

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The BMW iX3 came within a whisker of taking the top prize in our 2026 Auto Express New Car Awards back in July. Its stunning blend of real-world range, cutting-edge tech and that typically German premium feel meant it missed out by the finest of margins.

Part of the problem was price. Initially available only in top-end xDrive50 form, we knew that more affordable models were on the horizon. Had we driven them – as we have now – the outcome may have been different. Without wishing to spoil the surprise, this new single-motor iX3 40 is very good indeed.

So what are the main differences between this, and the iX3 we confidently named Premium Electric Car of the Year less than three months ago? First up is the battery: the 40 uses a smaller, but still substantial, 87kWh cell that its maker claims is good for up to 395 miles of range – a figure that drops slightly to 388 miles on the racier M Sport car we’re driving here. For context, the existing range-topper manages 500 miles give or take, from its 113kWh battery.