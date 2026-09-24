New BMW iX3 40 M Sport 2026 review: entry-level SUV isn't a compromise
Practical, efficient and much cheaper than the xDrive50, we think the base-level BMW iX3 40 is the pick-of-the-range.
Verdict
Frankly, the only decision you need to make when choosing your new BMW iX3 is how much range you require. Opting for this single-motor model will save you the best part of £7,500, and the trade-off is only around 50 miles of usable range. As such, this version surpasses the xDrive50 as our top pick; you sacrifice next to nothing in the performance stakes, and its real-world versatility is all but unaffected.
The BMW iX3 came within a whisker of taking the top prize in our 2026 Auto Express New Car Awards back in July. Its stunning blend of real-world range, cutting-edge tech and that typically German premium feel meant it missed out by the finest of margins.
Part of the problem was price. Initially available only in top-end xDrive50 form, we knew that more affordable models were on the horizon. Had we driven them – as we have now – the outcome may have been different. Without wishing to spoil the surprise, this new single-motor iX3 40 is very good indeed.
So what are the main differences between this, and the iX3 we confidently named Premium Electric Car of the Year less than three months ago? First up is the battery: the 40 uses a smaller, but still substantial, 87kWh cell that its maker claims is good for up to 395 miles of range – a figure that drops slightly to 388 miles on the racier M Sport car we’re driving here. For context, the existing range-topper manages 500 miles give or take, from its 113kWh battery.
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Then there’s the drive system itself. Whereas the xDrive50 features two motors – one on each axle – the 40 drops the front assembly and sends all 320bhp to the rear wheels. It’ll still do 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds, just one second slower than the flagship car.
On the road, in mild, dry conditions, there’s very little to split the two. The iX3 40 pulls really strongly, while that typical BMW balance is there in spades – and although the space-age sound generator will split opinion, you can turn it off if you don’t like it. Honestly, you’d have to pitch the two back-to-back to notice that acceleration deficit; for most buyers, the 40 will be more than adequate in day-to-day driving.
The steering itself is direct and well weighted, although the odd four-spoke wheel (standard on Sport and M Sport cars) takes some getting used to. This is particularly evident when parking or manoeuvring, where the extra arm in the 12 o’clock position sometimes makes it tricky to know which way the wheels are pointing. Maybe you’d get used to it, maybe not.
But if that’s our biggest complaint so far, then the iX3 40 is clearly doing plenty right. That aforementioned balance comes courtesy of a sharp chassis that shows very little flex despite the car’s SUV shape. Strong grip from the wide-section rear tyres means even without the reassurance of all-wheel drive, the single-motor SUV retains complete composure through faster changes of direction.
The brakes are another highlight. The clever adaptive regen will automatically prevent you from getting too close to the car in front, and can also anticipate upcoming corners or junctions to slow you sufficiently before you get there. Push the pedal yourself, and you’ll notice the iX3’s impressive tech prevents that typical sensation of rocking back and forth as you come to halt – a bit like a Mercedes S-Class.
One thing that hasn’t changed is the iX3’s firm ride. It’s not uncomfortable, but it can fidget ever so slightly at slow speeds; if you want the sharpest-handling SUV in the segment, that’s a compromise you’ll have to make. In our experience, however, swapping the M Sport’s standard-fit 20-inch wheels for the largest 22s makes next to no difference, so if you’re feeling frivolous then don’t hold back.
The difference between the 40 and xDrive50 is a chunk of change no matter which way you look at it, though with almost £10,000 of options our test car negated the difference by throwing some desirable extra kit into the equation. While we’d advocate the £1,275 panoramic roof and £1,700 Technology Pack (including automatic climate control, Harman Kardon stereo and head-up display), we’d pass on the £1,350 M Sport Seats, which felt too heavily bolstered for our liking.
There are otherwise no interior differences between the two models, so every version benefits from BMW’s brilliant Panoramic iDrive display that runs the width of the windscreen on top of the dash – a genuine game changer for tech geeks and mortals alike. With its customisable widgets you can tweak it to show everything you want and nothing you don’t; it pulls everything into your line of sight, without the ergonomic limitations found on competitor cars that place a conventional instrument cluster above the rim of the steering wheel.
Speaking of ergonomics, the iX3 strikes a beautiful balance here – offering a desirable SUV experience, with a relatively dynamic driving position more reminiscent of sleek saloons. There’s loads of adjustment in the seat and steering wheel, and even without the old iDrive controller on the centre console, everything falls neatly to hand. The screen itself might feel complicated at first, but once you’ve had a play, it’s largely intuitive to navigate.
In addition to that cutting-edge infotainment system, every iX3 gets BMW’s camera and radar-based Driving Assistant Plus. Its intention to keep you in your lane no matter what – often tugging unwittingly at the wheel – can be a bit disconcerting at first, but slacken the settings and it’ll operate more gently in the background, while still offering a suitable safety net.
Also included are full LED headlights, an automatic tailgate, flush door handles and BMW’s Digital Key Plus, whereby you can use your smartphone to unlock and start the car. Inside, there’s wireless phone charging and a full suite of connectivity options, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Electric memory seats are also standard.
Quality is undiminished, despite the significant price difference. We genuinely struggled to find any rough or scratchy plastics, with BMW using things like fabric inserts and ambient lighting to hide any cheaper materials on the dash or doors.
M Sport gives a more dynamic look, although in all honesty the differences aren’t as marked as they once were. There are different wheels and different interior trim, as well as M-branded puddle lights and blue M brake callipers. M Sport Pro brings a chintzy light-up grille dubbed ‘Iconic Glow’, plus extra high-gloss trim, sports seats, belts and a more conventional three-spoke steering wheel.
Stat for stat, the iX3 40 very closely matches the latest, rear-wheel-drive Mercedes GLC 250. Both will apparently do around 380 miles (WLTP) on a charge, and both can top up their similarly sized batteries at more than 300kW. BMW claims it’ll take the iX3 just 21 minutes to go from 10-80 per cent, beating the Merc – on paper – by a mere 60 seconds. The GLC starts from £55,495 – £2,245 more than the cheapest iX3.
Reasonable efficiency during our time with the base BMW meant we returned a real-world range just shy of 300 miles, which should be plenty for most motorists. The xDrive50 on our long-term test fleet is averaging around 350 miles – equivalent to £136 per mile of additional range.
It’s a practical car, too. There’s a generous 520-litre boot and under-floor storage, plus you can recline the rear seats for extra comfort. That back bench splits and folds in a 40:20:40 formation, freeing up 1,750 litres as and when you need it. It’s a shame BMW wasn’t able to add some precious extra space in the frunk – especially as there’s no bulky front motor taking up space under the bonnet.
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|Model:
|BMW iX3 40 M Sport
|Price:
|£55,750
|Powertrain:
|87kWh battery, 1x e-motor
|Power/torque:
|320bhp/500Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive
|0-62mph/top speed:
|5.9 seconds/124mph
|Range:
|388 miles
|Max charging:
|305kW (10-80% in 21 mins)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,782/2,093/1,635mm
|On sale:
|Now