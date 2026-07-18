Verdict

The BMW iX3 is a hugely accomplished premium SUV that feels like a genuine step forward for BMW. A few minor usability niggles aside, its blend of refinement, technology, quality and driving dynamics makes it an exceptionally complete car and a worthy award winner.

Efficiency: 3.1 miles/kWh

3.1 miles/kWh Mileage: 8,569

I’m the latest very lucky member of the Auto Express team to take the keys to our BMW iX3, and it marks a couple of firsts for me. Coming out of a car from another premium German brand (Audi), I was thrilled to be moving into my first BMW (my lovely MINI aside). But, more significantly, this is also the first electric car I have ever run. And, if I’m being completely honest, I was anxious.

Regular readers of my reports will know that I cover a lot of miles. A round trip to the Auto Express office and back is more than 250 miles, often with an early start and late finish. So visions of sitting at charging facilities at motorway services late at night watching the battery percentage creep upwards were playing on my mind. Plus, there was another complication: I don’t have a home charger.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you were designing the perfect candidate to test whether an EV can fit into a high-mileage lifestyle, I suppose I’m it. Thankfully, the BMW is dismantling my preconceptions.