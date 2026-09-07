New Kia EV4 GT review: true hot hatch happens to be an EV
The new Kia EV4 GT plugs the performance EV gap between the smaller Alpine A290 and the hardcore Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Verdict
Of the three new GT models launched by Kia, the EV4 makes the most sense. It’s the closest thing yet to an electric hot hatchback, with good performance and agile handling courtesy of a ride height that’s lower than on its EV3 and EV5 counterparts. There’s plenty of grip from the four-wheel-drive system, while the electronic enhancements give it a sportier edge than many fast EVs at this level.
The electric hot hatch is still something of a holy grail for car makers, especially when it comes to family-sized models. The Alpine A290 is appealing in the supermini sector, or you could spend big money on the large yet fast Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, but the Kia EV4 GT could be the car that fills the niche between these two extremes.
Kia’s intention with the EV4 GT (as well as the EV3 and EV5 GTs that are being launched at the same time) is to deliver “electrification made emotional”. To help with this, not only does the EV4 GT benefit from more power and an enhanced chassis and suspension, but it’s been given a suite of electronic systems that are designed to make the most of its new-found dynamic range.
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Starting with the mechanical parts, the GT is the only version of the EV4 that comes with dual motors for four-wheel drive. There’s a total power output of 288bhp, and the front-biased set-up only asks for power from the rear wheels when traction is limited. The system also has 468Nm of instant torque, and in a car weighing the best part of two tonnes, Kia claims a 0-62mph time of 5.6 seconds.
Also included in the GT makeover are some of the electronic systems first seen in the larger EV6 GT. As well as offering the ability to set different driving modes via a button on the steering wheel, there’s a second, bright-green GT button that unlocks the car’s full potential. This sets the standard-fit adaptive dampers to their firmest setting, while the throttle response is sharpened and the steering gains extra weight for a sportier feel. You can also choose a My Mode preset that you can tailor to your own tastes, allowing you to adjust the damping, steering and throttle to your preference.
Navigate your way through the menu screens to find the drive settings, and here you’ll find the option to activate Virtual Gear Shift (VGS), another piece of tech taken from the EV6 GT. This is a simulated six-speed sequential gearbox that can be left to its own devices, or you can change up and down manually via the steering wheel paddles that are used to adjust the strength of the brake energy recovery in other modes.
As well as VGS, the EV4 GT has Kia’s Active Sound Design system that feeds artificial engine noise into the cabin. The sound itself is reminiscent of the five-cylinder warble of an Audi Quattro, although the set-up is entirely optional if you prefer the silent acceleration that most EVs deliver.
The combination of simulated gearshifts and audio accompaniment adds another dimension to the EV drive, although like the set-up in the EV6 GT, the simulated ratios feel a little short, and you can easily end up hitting the virtual rev limiter when changing manually. The shifts themselves are punctuated by a brief pause as the next ratio slots home, while hitting maximum revs sees the car stop accelerating, so you lurch forward against the seatbelts.
Leave VGS to its own devices, and it behaves much like a regular auto, although it’s not the most responsive set-up around. Demand full power, and you have to wait a second for the system to wake up and kick down a couple of ratios, while it hangs on to gears once you’ve finished with a burst of acceleration. Overall, though, the EV4 GT delivers the fast responses needed from a hot hatch.
It’s decent in the corners, too, despite the limitations of its two-tonne kerbweight. The adaptive dampers offer three levels of firmness, ranging from comfortable to firm, but not overtly harsh (although we’ll have to try the car on UK roads to see how good it really is), and the steering offers different weights to boost the car’s sportiness. The main benefit that the EV4 GT has over its EV3 and EV5 siblings is a lower centre of gravity, courtesy of its hatchback body. With more of the car’s mass closer to the road, it’s more accomplished in corners, feeling stable and sure-footed and with minimal body roll, while torque vectoring boosts responses when adjusting your line in corners.
This handling ability doesn’t come at the expense of comfort, either, courtesy of the fact that the dampers can be slackened off in their softest setting. Stick with this mode, and there’s decent cruising comfort to be had as the suspension soaks up bumps. It’s helped by a camera-based system called Preview Electronic Controlled Suspension. This is designed to scan the road ahead and prep the dampers for sharper bumps in milliseconds, although with no obvious alerts that the system is activated, it’s hard to tell how effective it actually is.
The EV4 GT uses the same 81.4kWh battery as the standard car, but the extra power and four-wheel drive mean the range is pegged to 314 miles, some 70 miles down on the standard 201bhp model with front-wheel drive. Charging speeds remain unchanged, with a 150kW maximum DC charging rate taking the battery from 10-80 per cent capacity in half an hour.
The visual updates to GT spec when compared with the standard EV4 are subtle, and largely focus on neon green detailing. There are new sports seats up front with bigger bolsters that are trimmed in artificial leather and Alcantara, while bright green seatbelts are a visual reminder of the car’s GT status every time you drive. There’s green detailing on the dashboard and within the digital dials and touchscreen, too, while the climate control panel that’s obscured by the steering wheel remains a bone of contention.
On the outside, the smooth nose and hatchback body of the EV4 remain largely unchanged, and even the ride height is the same, so the sporty touches boil down to a black contrast roof, a unique 20-inch wheel design and neon green brake calipers. Some will like the subtle looks, because they suit the car’s largely grand touring character, but we’d liked to have seen some sharper bumpers to help the GT stand out next to the regular model.
Prices for the EV4 GT are still to be confirmed, but an estimate just under the £50,000 luxury car road tax threshold could help draw in buyers. That means it’ll be more expensive than a Volkswagen ID.3 GTX, but then it’s arguably a better resolved hot hatch than VW’s offering.
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|Model:
|Kia EV4 GT
|Price:
|£49,000 (est)
|Powertrain:
|81.4kWh battery, 2x e-motors
|Power/torque:
|288bhp/468Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|5.6 seconds
|Top speed:
|106mph
|Range:
|314 miles
|Max charging:
|150kW (10-80% in 31min)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,450/1,860/1,495mm
|On sale:
|October