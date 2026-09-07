Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New Kia EV4 GT review: true hot hatch happens to be an EV

The new Kia EV4 GT plugs the performance EV gap between the smaller Alpine A290 and the hardcore Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

By:Dean Gibson
7 Sep 2026
Kia EV4 GT - front20
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

How we review cars
Avg. savings
£5,682 off RRP*
Compare Offers
Find your Kia EV4
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Buy with Auto Express
Avg. saving £5,682 off RRP*
Buy with Auto Express
Used car offers
From £30,495
Compare Offers
Compare leasing deals**
From £300 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

Of the three new GT models launched by Kia, the EV4 makes the most sense. It’s the closest thing yet to an electric hot hatchback, with good performance and agile handling courtesy of a ride height that’s lower than on its EV3 and EV5 counterparts. There’s plenty of grip from the four-wheel-drive system, while the electronic enhancements give it a sportier edge than many fast EVs at this level.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The electric hot hatch is still something of a holy grail for car makers, especially when it comes to family-sized models. The Alpine A290 is appealing in the supermini sector, or you could spend big money on the large yet fast Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, but the Kia EV4 GT could be the car that fills the niche between these two extremes.

Kia’s intention with the EV4 GT (as well as the EV3 and EV5 GTs that are being launched at the same time) is to deliver “electrification made emotional”. To help with this, not only does the EV4 GT benefit from more power and an enhanced chassis and suspension, but it’s been given a suite of electronic systems that are designed to make the most of its new-found dynamic range.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

EV4

2027 KIA

EV4

5,541 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £33,899
View EV4
EV4

2027 KIA

EV4

3,829 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £30,495
View EV4
EV4

2027 KIA

EV4

7,250 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £34,990
View EV4

Starting with the mechanical parts, the GT is the only version of the EV4 that comes with dual motors for four-wheel drive. There’s a total power output of 288bhp, and the front-biased set-up only asks for power from the rear wheels when traction is limited. The system also has 468Nm of instant torque, and in a car weighing the best part of two tonnes, Kia claims a 0-62mph time of 5.6 seconds.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Also included in the GT makeover are some of the electronic systems first seen in the larger EV6 GT. As well as offering the ability to set different driving modes via a button on the steering wheel, there’s a second, bright-green GT button that unlocks the car’s full potential. This sets the standard-fit adaptive dampers to their firmest setting, while the throttle response is sharpened and the steering gains extra weight for a sportier feel. You can also choose a My Mode preset that you can tailor to your own tastes, allowing you to adjust the damping, steering and throttle to your preference.

Kia EV4 GT - rear20

Navigate your way through the menu screens to find the drive settings, and here you’ll find the option to activate Virtual Gear Shift (VGS), another piece of tech taken from the EV6 GT. This is a simulated six-speed sequential gearbox that can be left to its own devices, or you can change up and down manually via the steering wheel paddles that are used to adjust the strength of the brake energy recovery in other modes.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

As well as VGS, the EV4 GT has Kia’s Active Sound Design system that feeds artificial engine noise into the cabin. The sound itself is reminiscent of the five-cylinder warble of an Audi Quattro, although the set-up is entirely optional if you prefer the silent acceleration that most EVs deliver.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The combination of simulated gearshifts and audio accompaniment adds another dimension to the EV drive, although like the set-up in the EV6 GT, the simulated ratios feel a little short, and you can easily end up hitting the virtual rev limiter when changing manually. The shifts themselves are punctuated by a brief pause as the next ratio slots home, while hitting maximum revs sees the car stop accelerating, so you lurch forward against the seatbelts.

Leave VGS to its own devices, and it behaves much like a regular auto, although it’s not the most responsive set-up around. Demand full power, and you have to wait a second for the system to wake up and kick down a couple of ratios, while it hangs on to gears once you’ve finished with a burst of acceleration. Overall, though, the EV4 GT delivers the fast responses needed from a hot hatch.

It’s decent in the corners, too, despite the limitations of its two-tonne kerbweight. The adaptive dampers offer three levels of firmness, ranging from comfortable to firm, but not overtly harsh (although we’ll have to try the car on UK roads to see how good it really is), and the steering offers different weights to boost the car’s sportiness. The main benefit that the EV4 GT has over its EV3 and EV5 siblings is a lower centre of gravity, courtesy of its hatchback body. With more of the car’s mass closer to the road, it’s more accomplished in corners, feeling stable and sure-footed and with minimal body roll, while torque vectoring boosts responses when adjusting your line in corners.

Kia EV4 GT - dash20

This handling ability doesn’t come at the expense of comfort, either, courtesy of the fact that the dampers can be slackened off in their softest setting. Stick with this mode, and there’s decent cruising comfort to be had as the suspension soaks up bumps. It’s helped by a camera-based system called Preview Electronic Controlled Suspension. This is designed to scan the road ahead and prep the dampers for sharper bumps in milliseconds, although with no obvious alerts that the system is activated, it’s hard to tell how effective it actually is.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The EV4 GT uses the same 81.4kWh battery as the standard car, but the extra power and four-wheel drive mean the range is pegged to 314 miles, some 70 miles down on the standard 201bhp model with front-wheel drive. Charging speeds remain unchanged, with a 150kW maximum DC charging rate taking the battery from 10-80 per cent capacity in half an hour.

The visual updates to GT spec when compared with the standard EV4 are subtle, and largely focus on neon green detailing. There are new sports seats up front with bigger bolsters that are trimmed in artificial leather and Alcantara, while bright green seatbelts are a visual reminder of the car’s GT status every time you drive. There’s green detailing on the dashboard and within the digital dials and touchscreen, too, while the climate control panel that’s obscured by the steering wheel remains a bone of contention.

On the outside, the smooth nose and hatchback body of the EV4 remain largely unchanged, and even the ride height is the same, so the sporty touches boil down to a black contrast roof, a unique 20-inch wheel design and neon green brake calipers. Some will like the subtle looks, because they suit the car’s largely grand touring character, but we’d liked to have seen some sharper bumpers to help the GT stand out next to the regular model.

Prices for the EV4 GT are still to be confirmed, but an estimate just under the £50,000 luxury car road tax threshold could help draw in buyers. That means it’ll be more expensive than a Volkswagen ID.3 GTX, but then it’s arguably a better resolved hot hatch than VW’s offering.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Model:Kia EV4 GT
Price:£49,000 (est)
Powertrain:81.4kWh battery, 2x e-motors
Power/torque:288bhp/468Nm
Transmission:Single-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
0-62mph:5.6 seconds
Top speed:106mph
Range:314 miles
Max charging:150kW (10-80% in 31min)
Size (L/W/H):4,450/1,860/1,495mm
On sale:October
Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Renault Megane vs Kia EV4: which electric hatchback is fit for all the family?
In-depth reviews
Kia EV4 review
Road tests
Kia EV4 Fastback review: sleeker alternative to superior hatch
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

New & used car deals

KIA EV4

KIA EV4

RRP £34,745Avg. savings £5,682 off RRP*Used from £30,495
New KIA EV4Used KIA EV4
KIA EV6

KIA EV6

RRP £39,235Avg. savings £5,206 off RRP*Used from £15,700
New KIA EV6Used KIA EV6
Nissan Leaf

Nissan Leaf

RRP £32,599Avg. savings £5,838 off RRP*Used from £5,199
New Nissan LeafUsed Nissan Leaf
Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

RRP £39,850Avg. savings £12,315 off RRP*Used from £14,540
New Hyundai Ioniq 5Used Hyundai Ioniq 5
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New top-spec Skoda Karoq Sportline Black Edition revealed
New Skoda Karoq Sportline Black Edition - front static

New top-spec Skoda Karoq Sportline Black Edition revealed

Czech brand’s Karoq range-topper has plenty of kit at a very reasonable price
News
4 Sep 2026
Which electric car’s batteries last longest? Global EV study uncovers the truth
Nissan Leaf - front cornering

Which electric car’s batteries last longest? Global EV study uncovers the truth

EV batteries are lasting longer than you might have thought, but charging habits and capacity can have an impact on a battery’s State of Health
News
4 Sep 2026
New Toyota Yaris Cross facelift review: hybrid makes a good case for EVs
Toyota Yaris Cross facelift - front tracking

New Toyota Yaris Cross facelift review: hybrid makes a good case for EVs

Toyota’s mini hybrid SUV will cost pennies to run, but the purchase price is thousands of pounds more than several rivals
Road tests
3 Sep 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content