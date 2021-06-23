Verdict

The Yaris Cross is now half a decade old, but exorbitant petrol prices mean it should, on paper, be an ideal choice at this moment in time. The problem is that while the updated version of Toyota’s hybrid SUV offers low running costs and a pleasant drive, this isn’t enough to offset the relatively high purchase price. With EV alternatives in this segment offering posher and more practical interiors for the same money (or even less), it’s hard to justify the Yaris Cross, unless you’d otherwise have to rely heavily on pricey public charging infrastructure.

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If you’re after a small family car with rock-bottom running costs, your first point of call these days should generally be an EV. Yet those without a driveway can be stung by the high cost of public charging, meaning a fuel-sipping full hybrid like the Toyota Yaris Cross can often be a shrewder choice – for now, at least.

Since arriving five years ago, the Yaris Cross has promised class-leading fuel economy thanks to the Japanese brand’s unrivalled expertise when it comes to hybrid powertrains. But with newer electric rivals now offering more for less, is a nip-and-tuck for 2026 enough to keep the small SUV competitive?