Toyota Urban Cruiser review

Our opinion on the Toyota Urban Cruiser

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser isn’t necessarily a bad car, it’s just unremarkable. We found it lacking personality, charm and a unique selling point that will allow it to triumph in the thunderdome that is the small electric SUV segment. Put simply, whatever it can do, most rivals can probably do it better. Customers expect more from this brand, and rightfully so considering this car’s potential price.

While the prototype we drove was very close to production, we’d understand if charges or tweaks are made before this car launches, and our opinion of Toyota’s newcomer could slightly improve when we finally learn how much it will cost – or perhaps it could get worse. One of the very few redeeming qualities of the Urban Cruiser is the decent ride comfort, however, Toyota can’t take any of the credit for that, because we learned that Suzuki actually did all the hard work in that department.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Bodystyle Small SUV Powertrain 49kWh battery, 1x electric motor, front-wheel drive

61kWh battery, 1x electric motor, front-wheel drive Safety Not Euro NCAP tested yet Warranty Up to 10 years/100,000 miles

About the Toyota Urban Cruiser

These days it feels like a new electric SUV is unveiled every five minutes, and just about every car maker either has one in its range or in the pipeline. But did you know, as well as being pioneers of hybrid technology, Toyota actually launched the world’s first electric SUV all the way back in 1997 – 22 years before we were introduced to the Tesla Model Y.