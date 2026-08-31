Whatever the outcome, value will continue to be core to the Sandero’s appeal, with Marotte telling us Dacia needs to be “best in class in terms of affordability in the EV world”, emphasising that its objective is “to find the balance between product performance and affordability” in order to “bring EV to mass markets”.

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It’s understood that Dacia is keen to adopt a universal design language that will make its combustion and electric vehicles indistinguishable to the untrained eye.

While the ICE models will get a conventional front-end treatment, the EV is expected to feature subtle aero tweaks and a faired-in grille – possibly even with the inclusion of flush door handles and a slightly lower ride height.

As mentioned, the Sandero will be offered in supermini and pseudo-SUV forms. It’s a tried and tested formula for Dacia, and one that design boss David Durand is keen to exploit, suggesting the maker is looking to have “more difference between those two parts of the family”.

Given its associations with the CMF-B platform, it’s sensible to suggest that the next-generation Sandero will inherit some of the powertrains found in cars such as the latest Renault Clio, as well as Dacia’s own Duster and Jogger.

Le Vot’s comments on the proliferation of hybrid tech mean a detuned version of the Clio’s 1.8-litre petrol-electric set-up is expected to be the only ICE option – although Renault’s TCe turbo petrol will remain a possibility.

On the EV side, the Sandero is expected to lift much of its tech from the latest Twingo and R5, possibly with a focus on the more affordable, less powerful models fitted with the smaller battery options. The Twingo’s 27.5kWh set-up offers up to 163 miles of range, while the larger 40kWh and 52kWh batteries in the Renault 5 officially return up to 252 miles.

Adt told us that Dacia is “still in the development phase of the [new Sandero]” and that the brand “will talk about that probably in 2028”.

For now, the firm’s focus is on the next-generation Dacia Spring, due to be revealed in the coming months.

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